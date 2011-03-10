10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Flickr
U.S. stock futures are higher this morning, on the two-year anniversary of the beginning of the bull market.Investors are waiting for data on wholesale inventories for January to come out later this morning.
AIG is in the headlines as it made two announcements. One, a payment of $6.9 billion to the U.S. Treasury and two, that its jet leasing division intends to buy 33 Boeing 737’s and 100 Airbus planes.
There is also earnings news with Coldwater Creek, American Eagle and H&R Block reporting later today.
- Suntech came out way ahead of expectations
- Boston Beer posted a loss
- Staples raised its quarterly dividend
BANKRUPTCY WARNING: Dynegy may be forced to seek Chapter 11 if it can't renegotiate credit agreements
EARNINGS WATCH: Jo-Ann Stores is expected to post a Q4 EPS of $1.53 on revenue of $626.38 million after the bell.
GOVERNMENT REPAYMENT: AIG repaid $6.9 billion to the U.S. Treasury with the funds it raised from the sale of MetLife. It still owes the treasury about $11.3 billion.
EARNINGS MISS: Boston Beer missed expectations with revenue of $115.7 million for Q4. Shares were down more than 9% in after hours trading.
NEW SALES FORECAST: Texas Instruments narrowed its sales forecast for the first quarter to $3.34 billion down from $3.48 billion.
EARNINGS WATCH: Coldwater Creek expected to post a Q4 loss of $0.26 per share on revenue of $282.75 million.
EARNINGS BEAT: Suntech Power's fourth-quarter earnings came in way ahead of expectations with revenue of $945.1 million. Shares were up 4% in after hours.
EARNINGS WATCH: H&R Block is expected to report $850 million in revenue for its Q3 and a profit loss.
