10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are higher this morning, on the two-year anniversary of the beginning of the bull market.Investors are waiting for data on wholesale inventories for January to come out later this morning.



AIG is in the headlines as it made two announcements. One, a payment of $6.9 billion to the U.S. Treasury and two, that its jet leasing division intends to buy 33 Boeing 737’s and 100 Airbus planes.

There is also earnings news with Coldwater Creek, American Eagle and H&R Block reporting later today.

Here is a roundup

Suntech came out way ahead of expectations

Boston Beer posted a loss

Staples raised its quarterly dividend

