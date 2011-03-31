10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com
U.S. stock futures are flat this morning as investors get ready for jobs numbers to come out on the last day of the quarter.Analysts are forecasting initial jobless claims to be at 380K which is slightly lower than last week. Follow the release at Money Game >
The big focus of the day is possible Buffett successor David Sokol’s resignation from Berkshire Hathaway. Shares of Berkshire went down over 2% in after-hours trading after the announcement was made.
Besides Sokol’s shocker, J&J is reorganising its consumer unit and Las Vegas Sands is down 5% in pre-market trading on allegations of corruption and bribery. There is also some earnings news out and more to come.
Here is a roundup:
- Jos.A Bank beat analyst expectations
- Krispy Kreme and Worthington will report earnings later
EXECUTIVE RESIGNATION: Shares of Berkshire Hathaway dropped over 2.4% in after-hours trading on news of David Sokol's resignation
REJECTED OFFER: The Feds turned down an offer from AIG to repurchase back its mortgage bonds the Feds had taken during the financial crisis
EARNINGS WATCH: Analysts are expecting Worthington Industries to have earnings of $0.25 per share for the third quarter.
EARNINGS WATCH: Krispy Kreme is expected to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the fourth quarter.
FEDERAL INVESTIGATION: Las Vegas Sands is being investigated by the Hong Kong SEC for alleged regulatory breaches. Shares are down over 5% in pre-market trading.
SUIT SETTLEMENT: Abbott Laboratories was ordered to pay GlaxoSmithKline $3.5 million for breaching an agreement over an AIDS drug but the company was cleared of all other charges.
EARNINGS BEAT: Jos. A. Bank Clothiers came out ahead of analysts with earnings of $1.47 per share for the fourth quarter.
