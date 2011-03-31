10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com

U.S. stock futures are flat this morning as investors get ready for jobs numbers to come out on the last day of the quarter.Analysts are forecasting initial jobless claims to be at 380K which is slightly lower than last week. Follow the release at Money Game >



The big focus of the day is possible Buffett successor David Sokol’s resignation from Berkshire Hathaway. Shares of Berkshire went down over 2% in after-hours trading after the announcement was made.

Besides Sokol’s shocker, J&J is reorganising its consumer unit and Las Vegas Sands is down 5% in pre-market trading on allegations of corruption and bribery. There is also some earnings news out and more to come.

Here is a roundup:

Jos.A Bank beat analyst expectations

Krispy Kreme and Worthington will report earnings later

