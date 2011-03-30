10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Lucie Debelkova

U.S. stock futures are up this morning as investors get ready for the ADP employment release.Stocks rebounded in Asia as well on news that businesses were starting to recover from the earthquake. Europe has also started to the day strong led by mining, auto and utility stocks.



Cephalon is surging in pre-market trading this morning on Valeant Pharmaceutical’s $5.7 billion bid for the company. In other acquisition news, DuPont extended its $6 billion takeover offer period for Danisco by another four weeks.

There is already a bunch of earnings news out and more will come out later today including bankrupt Borders Group and the Mosaic Company.

Here is a roundup:

Family Dollar came out ahead of expectations

Tibco Software narrowly beat the Street

Sealy missed expectations

