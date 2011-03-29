10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Esrah Boulton via Flickr

U.S. stock futures are higher this morning ahead of the latest Case-Shiller release and new data on consumer confidence.Investors are still keeping their eye on crude oil prices which fell below $104 a barrel. U.S. diplomat Chris Stevens will be meeting with Libyan rebels today.



Halliburton cut its earnings outlook because it expects to take a hit from the problems in the Middle East and Amazon launched its new online music service.

Here is a roundup of today’s early earnings news:

Phillip Van Heusen beat expectations

Lennar Corp beat expectations

Lululemon announced a stock split

Home Depot announced a share buy back plan

