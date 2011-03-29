10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Esrah Boulton via Flickr
U.S. stock futures are higher this morning ahead of the latest Case-Shiller release and new data on consumer confidence.Investors are still keeping their eye on crude oil prices which fell below $104 a barrel. U.S. diplomat Chris Stevens will be meeting with Libyan rebels today.
Halliburton cut its earnings outlook because it expects to take a hit from the problems in the Middle East and Amazon launched its new online music service.
Here is a roundup of today’s early earnings news:
- Phillip Van Heusen beat expectations
- Lennar Corp beat expectations
- Lululemon announced a stock split
- Home Depot announced a share buy back plan
MANAGER CHARGES: BP shares are down over 2% in pre-market trading on news that the company's managers may face manslaughter charges following the oil spill.
SHARES SOLD: Hertz's top 3 shareholders sold about a quarter of their stake in their company. Shares were down over 3% in after-hours trading.
DOWNGRADED OUTLOOK: Halliburton cut its 1Q earnings outlook by $0.03 because it expects Middle East unrest and bad weather to make a negative impact. Shares were down 2% in after-hours trading.
BUSINESS REVAMP, MERCHANDISE CHIEF EXIT: Hot Topic will discontinue its music business ShockHound.com and merchandising chief Amy Kocoureke has left the company.
EARNINGS BEAT: Phillips-Van Heusen beat analyst expectations with earnings of $0.93 per share. Shares are up 3% in pre-market trading.
