10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
binoculars

Photo: Esrah Boulton via Flickr

U.S. stock futures are higher this morning ahead of the latest Case-Shiller release and new data on consumer confidence.Investors are still keeping their eye on crude oil prices which fell below $104 a barrel. U.S. diplomat Chris Stevens will be meeting with Libyan rebels today.

Halliburton cut its earnings outlook because it expects to take a hit from the problems in the Middle East and Amazon launched its new online music service.

Here is a roundup of today’s early earnings news:

  • Phillip Van Heusen beat expectations
  • Lennar Corp beat expectations
  • Lululemon announced a stock split
  • Home Depot announced a share buy back plan

SHARE BUY BACK: Home Depot plans to buy back $1 billion of outstanding shares through a program with Barclays.

Closing price: $36.65

MANAGER CHARGES: BP shares are down over 2% in pre-market trading on news that the company's managers may face manslaughter charges following the oil spill.

Closing price: $46.04

NEW SERVICE: Amazon launched its new online music service Cloud Drive.

Closing price: $169.35

SHARES SOLD: Hertz's top 3 shareholders sold about a quarter of their stake in their company. Shares were down over 3% in after-hours trading.

Closing price: $16.27

DOWNGRADED OUTLOOK: Halliburton cut its 1Q earnings outlook by $0.03 because it expects Middle East unrest and bad weather to make a negative impact. Shares were down 2% in after-hours trading.

Closing price: $47.90

BEAT EARNINGS: Lennar Corp. beat expectations with earnings of $0.14 per share for Q1.

Closing price: $19.75

BUSINESS REVAMP, MERCHANDISE CHIEF EXIT: Hot Topic will discontinue its music business ShockHound.com and merchandising chief Amy Kocoureke has left the company.

Closing price: $5.95

EARNINGS BEAT: Phillips-Van Heusen beat analyst expectations with earnings of $0.93 per share. Shares are up 3% in pre-market trading.

Closing price: $60.17

ACQUISITION: Coleman Cable will acquire Technology Research Corp. for $51.5 million.

Closing price: $8.50

STOCK SPLIT: Lululemon announced a 2 for 1 stock split.

Closing price: $85.27

