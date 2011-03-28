10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Flickr

U.S. stock futures are up today as investors wait for personal consumption numbers for February and pending home sales to be released.Crude prices are also going to be a big focus today after Libyan rebels took control of major oil-producing towns over the weekend.



Besides P&G and Unilever raising prices in China and AstraZeneca settling a lengthy tax dispute for $1.1 billion there are a bunch of earnings reports on tap for later. Here is a roundup so far:

Cal-Maine Foods beat earnings expectations

Phillips-Van Heusen and Industrial Services of America are reporting earnings later today

