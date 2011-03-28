10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Flickr
U.S. stock futures are up today as investors wait for personal consumption numbers for February and pending home sales to be released.Crude prices are also going to be a big focus today after Libyan rebels took control of major oil-producing towns over the weekend.
Besides P&G and Unilever raising prices in China and AstraZeneca settling a lengthy tax dispute for $1.1 billion there are a bunch of earnings reports on tap for later. Here is a roundup so far:
- Cal-Maine Foods beat earnings expectations
- Phillips-Van Heusen and Industrial Services of America are reporting earnings later today
EARNINGS WATCH: Progress Software is expected to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the first quarter.
PRICE HIKE: Proctor & Gamble and Unilver are raising their prices on detergent and soap in China by 15% next month.
EARNINGS WATCH: Analysts expect Phillips-Van Heusen to report earnings of $0.82 per share for Q4 after the closing bell.
ANALYST UPGRADE: Goldman Sachs upgraded Alcatel-Lucent to buy from neutral. Shares are up 5% in pre-market trading.
EARNINGS WATCH: Analysts expect Concord Medical Services to report earnings of $0.12 per share for Q4.
EARNINGS WATCH: Analysts expect Industrial Services of America to post Q4 earnings at $0.29 per share.
