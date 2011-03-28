10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
tiger

U.S. stock futures are up today as investors wait for personal consumption numbers for February and pending home sales to be released.Crude prices are also going to be a big focus today after Libyan rebels took control of major oil-producing towns over the weekend.

Besides P&G and Unilever raising prices in China and AstraZeneca settling a lengthy tax dispute for $1.1 billion there are a bunch of earnings reports on tap for later. Here is a roundup so far:

  • Cal-Maine Foods beat earnings expectations
  • Phillips-Van Heusen and Industrial Services of America are reporting earnings later today

EARNINGS BEAT: Cal-Maine Foods beat expectations with earnings of $1.40 per share.

Closing price: $27.82

ANALYST UPGRADE: Citi upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from equalweight to overweight.

Closing price: $54.55

PRODUCT COLLABORATION: Google is working with MasterCard and Citigroup on NFC smartphone payments.

Closing price: $579.74

EARNINGS WATCH: Progress Software is expected to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the first quarter.

Closing price: $29.52

PRICE HIKE: Proctor & Gamble and Unilver are raising their prices on detergent and soap in China by 15% next month.

Closing price: $60.88

EARNINGS WATCH: Analysts expect Phillips-Van Heusen to report earnings of $0.82 per share for Q4 after the closing bell.

Closing price: $60.40

ANALYST UPGRADE: Goldman Sachs upgraded Alcatel-Lucent to buy from neutral. Shares are up 5% in pre-market trading.

Closing price: $5.34

EARNINGS WATCH: Analysts expect Concord Medical Services to report earnings of $0.12 per share for Q4.

Closing price: $5.71

EARNINGS WATCH: Analysts expect Industrial Services of America to post Q4 earnings at $0.29 per share.

Closing price: $10.05

TAX DISPUTE SETTLEMENT: AstraZeneca has agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle a tax dispute.

Closing price: $46.14

But what's the macro picture for the world's biggest economies?

