10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are up today following yesterday’s strong gains. The DJIA finished the day up nearly 85 points.International markets are also higher this morning, with Japan’s Nikkei higher and the German DAX positive in early trading.
Investors are waiting on consumer sentiment data to come out later this morning as well as the final revision to fourth-quarter GDP.
Tech stocks were in focus today as Research In Motion dropped 13% in pre-market trading because of a weak forecast while Oracle was up after beating analyst expectations for its earnings.
There was a bunch of other earnings news out. Here is a roundup:
- Accenture and Wet Seal beat expectations
- The Finish Line met predictions
BEAT EARNINGS: Oracle beat estimates with earnings of $0.54 per share. Shares are up over 4% in pre-market trading.
NEW PARTNERSHIP: Wynn Resorts has formed an alliance with PokerStars, the world's largest online poker business.
EARNINGS BEAT: Research In Motion beat expectations with earnings of $1.78 a share. Shares are down over 11% in pre-market trading.
EARNINGS BEAT: Wet Seal came out ahead of earnings guidance with EPS of $0.07. Shares are up 5% in pre-market trading.
EARNINGS BEAT: Accenture beat expectations with earnings of $0.75 per share. Shares were up over 5% in after-hours trading.
DISTRIBUTION FIGHT: Time Warner Cable is in a dispute with several media companies over whether it can beam live TV channels to Apple's iPads.
WEAK FORECAST: Best Buy shares were down 5% in after-hours trading after it forecast earnings and sales for the year that were lower than street estimates.
