10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are up today following yesterday’s strong gains. The DJIA finished the day up nearly 85 points.International markets are also higher this morning, with Japan’s Nikkei higher and the German DAX positive in early trading.



Investors are waiting on consumer sentiment data to come out later this morning as well as the final revision to fourth-quarter GDP.

Tech stocks were in focus today as Research In Motion dropped 13% in pre-market trading because of a weak forecast while Oracle was up after beating analyst expectations for its earnings.

There was a bunch of other earnings news out. Here is a roundup:

Accenture and Wet Seal beat expectations

The Finish Line met predictions

