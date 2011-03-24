10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are up this morning ahead of the latest news on the jobs market.
Portuguese Prime Minister Jose Socrates’ resignation has sent that country’s bond yield higher in trading today.
Moody’s also downgaded 30 Spanish banks citing no near-term improvement.
Toyota shares are down over 2% in the pre-market on news that North American production is being stalled due to delay of parts from Japan.
Aside from Spain’s tough day and Toyota, there earnings is already out on big names like Best Buy, which beat expectations.
Here is a roundup:
- Micron and Red Hat beat expectations
- H.B. Fuller did reach analyst hopes
- Talbots will post earnings today
EARTHQUAKE IMPACT: Toyota expects to postpone production at some of its North American plants because of part shortages due to Japan. Shares are down over 2% in pre-market trading.
EARNINGS BEAT: Red Hat was up 10% in after-hours trading after posting a better-than-expected EPS of $0.17.
EARNINGS DROP: H.B. Fuller fell below expectations with revenue of $339.5 million. Shares were down 5% in after-hours trading.
STOCK OFFERING: MediciNova shares dropped on news of its plans to raise $11.3 million through a stock-and-warrant offering to fund development of a new lung disease treatment.
