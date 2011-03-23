10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: AndrewEick via Flickr

U.S. stock futures are down this morning, after a rough night in Japan and continued uncertainty throughout the Middle East.The Nikkei closed today down after reports of abnormal levels of radioactive iodine in Tokyo drinking water. A number of Japanese companies including Toyota and Sony are still experiencing production shutdowns.



Bank of America shares are down in pre-market trading on news that the Fed has rejected its proposed dividend hike plan.

Investors are waiting for new home sales data to come out later this morning.

The impact of the earthquake is hitting more U.S.-based companies as Adobe lowered its second quarter forecast because of Japan and NRG Energy has delayed plans to build two new reactors in Texas.

General Mills started the day off strong, meeting earnings expectations.

In other earnings news:

Jabil Circuit and Adobe beat earnings expectations

Paychex is on tap for later

