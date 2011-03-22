10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com
Asian indices were up in over-night trading with the Nikkei gaining 4.36%. Major European indices are mixed, as are US futures.Little economic news today, but earnings releases are coming from companies like Walgreens and Adobe. The other big news is Apple’s lawsuit against Amazon which has earned some interest and the abandoned joint-venture between pharma giants Merck and Sanofi-Aventis.
ABANDONED JOINT VENTURE: Under regulatory pressure Merck & Co and Sanofi-Aventis pull out of a joint animal health venture.
EARNINGS RELEASE: Retailer Express Inc. shares are trading up ahead of the company's earnings release today.
SHARES RISING: Barclays shares are up in the pre-market as it makes a bid for mortgage-backed securities owned by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
EARNINGS OUTLOOK: Shares of cruise and vacation company Carnival Corporation are up in pre-market ahead of its earnings report.
SHARES SLIDING: HCP shares have dipped ahead of its public offering of 24 million shares of its common stock.
PATENT WARS: Barnes & Noble is trading higher despite Microsoft's attempt to block sales of the company's Nook e-reader.
