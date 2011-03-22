10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Mamta Badkar
Asian indices were up in over-night trading with the Nikkei gaining 4.36%. Major European indices are mixed, as are US futures.Little economic news today, but earnings releases are coming from companies like Walgreens and Adobe. The other big news is Apple’s lawsuit against Amazon which has earned some interest and the abandoned joint-venture between pharma giants Merck and Sanofi-Aventis.

Closing price: $164.52

EARNINGS OUTLOOK: Walgreens stock is in the green ahead of its earnings announcement.

Closing price: $41.97

ABANDONED JOINT VENTURE: Under regulatory pressure Merck & Co and Sanofi-Aventis pull out of a joint animal health venture.

Closing price: $32.39

EARNINGS RELEASE: Adobe will release its quarterly earnings today.

Closing price: $32.34

EARNINGS RELEASE: Retailer Express Inc. shares are trading up ahead of the company's earnings release today.

Closing price: $17.40

SHARES RISING: Barclays shares are up in the pre-market as it makes a bid for mortgage-backed securities owned by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Closing price: $19.08

EARNINGS OUTLOOK: Shares of cruise and vacation company Carnival Corporation are up in pre-market ahead of its earnings report.

Closing price: $41.01

SHARES SLIDING: HCP shares have dipped ahead of its public offering of 24 million shares of its common stock.

Closing price: $37.60

SHARES SLIDING: Intel shares are sliding after the company's VP resigned.

Closing price: $20.17

PATENT WARS: Barnes & Noble is trading higher despite Microsoft's attempt to block sales of the company's Nook e-reader.

Closing price: $9.26

