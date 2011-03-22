10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com

Asian indices were up in over-night trading with the Nikkei gaining 4.36%. Major European indices are mixed, as are US futures.Little economic news today, but earnings releases are coming from companies like Walgreens and Adobe. The other big news is Apple’s lawsuit against Amazon which has earned some interest and the abandoned joint-venture between pharma giants Merck and Sanofi-Aventis.



