10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Esrah Boulton via Flickr

Global markets have bounced back with Asia up in overnight trading and European shares rising this morning. The situation in Fukushima seems to be improving, oil prices are up on attacks in Libya, and Yemen may see a coup today.US futures suggest a positive open. AT&T’s major acquisition of T-Mobile have affected stocks of telecom companies, with AT&T and Verizon up and Sprint down.



Citi’s announced a reverse stock split this morning, along with the return of a dividend.

Existing home sales data is released at 10:00 AM ET.

