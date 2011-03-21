10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Global markets have bounced back with Asia up in overnight trading and European shares rising this morning. The situation in Fukushima seems to be improving, oil prices are up on attacks in Libya, and Yemen may see a coup today.US futures suggest a positive open. AT&T’s major acquisition of T-Mobile have affected stocks of telecom companies, with AT&T and Verizon up and Sprint down.

Citi’s announced a reverse stock split this morning, along with the return of a dividend.

Existing home sales data is released at 10:00 AM ET.

ACQUISITION: AT&T Inc. will buy T-Mobile USA for $39 billion

Closing Price: $27.94

TEST FLIGHT: Boeing's 747-8 Intercontinental has its first successful test flight

Closing Price: $69.10

SHARES RISING: Verizon shares are up in the pre-market on AT&T's deal with T-Mobile

Closing Price: $35.84

SHARES RISING: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc shares are up after it received a U.S. government grant for DNA work

Closing Price: $1.11

JAPAN IMPACT: General Motors has cut production in Korea due to supply chain issues in Japan

Closing Price: $31.85

EARNINGS OUTLOOK: Tiffany & Co. shares are up on a 29% rise in Q4 earnings

Closing Price: $57.29

UPGRADE: Citigroup upgrades New York Times from hold to buy

Closing Price: $9.18

SHARES SLIDING: Sprint is down on news that AT&T deal with T-Mobile as it loses a potential partner

Closing Price: $5.05

SHARES RISING: Citigroup announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

Closing Price: $4.50

JAPAN IMPACT: AIG says it has lost $1 billion as a result of recent disasters, including the Japanese quake.

Closing Price: $34.95

