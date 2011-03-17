10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are up this morning after major losses yesterday that dragged the S&P 500 and NASDAQ way down causing them both to give up their gains for the year.
The yen has weakened slightly after hitting highs yesterday.
Investors are waiting for a whole slew of economic data on U.S. consumer inflation, jobs and manufacturing.
There was some earnings news out today led by Fed Ex beating the street. Lululemon also beat expectations but a bunch of companies came in below analyst estimates.
Here is a roundup:
- Guess? Inc. earnings came in below expectations
- Ross Stores and Nike earnings come out later today
EARNINGS BEAT: FedEx came out slightly ahead of expectations with revenue of $9.66 billion up 11% year-over-year.
EARTHQUAKE IMPACT: Auto manufacturers like Toyota saw shares slide in pre-market trading after announcing extended shutdowns of their factories in Japan.
EARTHQUAKE IMPACT: ON Semiconductor Corp. shares slid over 1% in after-hours trading on the temporary shutdown of two of its facilities in Asia.
EARTHQUAKE IMPACT: RenaissanceRe Holdings expects Japan's impact to be significant on its profits having already announced a loss of $220 million from other natural disasters this year.
EARNINGS DROP: Guess? Inc. fell below revenue expectations for the fourth quarter. Shares dropped over 5% in after-hours trading.
MISSED EARNINGS DEADLINE: General Maritime's shares plunged 19% in after-hours trading on the news the company said they couldn't provide 4Q results in the time required.
EARNINGS DROP: Pegasystems shares plunged 9% in after-hours trading as the company fell way below expectations fo Q4.
EARNINGS WATCH: Nike is expected to report Q3 earnings of $1.11 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.
EARNINGS WATCH: Analysts expect Ross Stores to report Q4 earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
ANALYST DOWNGRADE: Apple shares were down 0.94% in after-hours trading after being downgraded by JMP Securities.
