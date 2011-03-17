10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are up this morning after major losses yesterday that dragged the S&P 500 and NASDAQ way down causing them both to give up their gains for the year.



The yen has weakened slightly after hitting highs yesterday.

Investors are waiting for a whole slew of economic data on U.S. consumer inflation, jobs and manufacturing.

There was some earnings news out today led by Fed Ex beating the street. Lululemon also beat expectations but a bunch of companies came in below analyst estimates.

Here is a roundup:

Guess? Inc. earnings came in below expectations

Ross Stores and Nike earnings come out later today

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.