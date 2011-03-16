10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com
U.S. stock futures are down this morning, after a Nikkei led rebound in Asia overnight. Toyota, Mazda, Hitachi and Sony all saw their shares rise in Tokyo trading after dramatic selloffs in the past few days.The dual crises in Japan and Bahrain continue to weigh on markets.
In other news, Rambus Inc., renewed a five-year deal with Toshiba that sent its shares surging.
Here is a roundup of this morning’s earnings news:
- Pacific Sunwear missed expectations
- Online Resources missed expectations
- Guess? comes out with earnings later today
STOCK REBOUND: Sony's shares were up slightly in pre-market trading after rebounding in Tokyo trading.
STOCK REBOUND: Auto maker Toyota saw shares are higher in pre-market trading on news the company will restart Japanese manufacturing on March 22.
RENEWED AGREEMENT: Rambus Inc. has renewed a five-year licensing contract with Toshiba. Shares of Rambus were up over 7% in after-hours trading.
CFO RESIGNATION: Nvidia CFO David White has resigned for personal reasons. Shares were down over 1% in after-hours trading.
EARNINGS DROP: Pacific Sunwear did not meet expectations for its fourth quarter earnings. Shares were down around 8% in after-hours trading.
NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER: First Solar named Mark Widmar as its new CFO, replacing interim CFO James Zhu.
