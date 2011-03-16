10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com

U.S. stock futures are down this morning, after a Nikkei led rebound in Asia overnight. Toyota, Mazda, Hitachi and Sony all saw their shares rise in Tokyo trading after dramatic selloffs in the past few days.The dual crises in Japan and Bahrain continue to weigh on markets.



In other news, Rambus Inc., renewed a five-year deal with Toshiba that sent its shares surging.

Here is a roundup of this morning’s earnings news:

Pacific Sunwear missed expectations

Online Resources missed expectations

Guess? comes out with earnings later today

