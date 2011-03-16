10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
binoculars search look

Photo: www.flickr.com

U.S. stock futures are down this morning, after a Nikkei led rebound in Asia overnight. Toyota, Mazda, Hitachi and Sony all saw their shares rise in Tokyo trading after dramatic selloffs in the past few days.The dual crises in Japan and Bahrain continue to weigh on markets.

In other news, Rambus Inc., renewed a five-year deal with Toshiba that sent its shares surging.

Here is a roundup of this morning’s earnings news:

  • Pacific Sunwear missed expectations
  • Online Resources missed expectations
  • Guess? comes out with earnings later today

STOCK REBOUND: Sony's shares were up slightly in pre-market trading after rebounding in Tokyo trading.

Closing price: $30.90

Read about it here >

STOCK REBOUND: Hitachi is up close to 4% in pre-market trading.

Closing price: $50.01

Read about it here >

STOCK REBOUND: Auto maker Toyota saw shares are higher in pre-market trading on news the company will restart Japanese manufacturing on March 22.

Closing price: $81.39

Read about it here >

RENEWED AGREEMENT: Rambus Inc. has renewed a five-year licensing contract with Toshiba. Shares of Rambus were up over 7% in after-hours trading.

Closing price: $18.77

Read about it here >

CFO RESIGNATION: Nvidia CFO David White has resigned for personal reasons. Shares were down over 1% in after-hours trading.

Closing price: $17.66

Read about it here >

EARNINGS DROP: Pacific Sunwear did not meet expectations for its fourth quarter earnings. Shares were down around 8% in after-hours trading.

Closing price: $4.31

Read about it here >

EARNINGS DROP: Online Resources came in below expectations with revenue of $37.78 million for Q4.

Closing price: $6.05

Read about it here >

NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER: First Solar named Mark Widmar as its new CFO, replacing interim CFO James Zhu.

Closing price: $158.91

Read about it here >

FOR SALE: Goldman Sachs has put mortgage operation Litton Loan Servicing up for sale.

Closing price: $157.25

Read about it here >

EARNINGS WATCH: Guess? Inc. is expected to report revenues of $725.9 million for Q4.

Closing price: $44.41

Read about it here >

Want to see what the big players are buying?

Here are the stocks mutual fund managers love >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.