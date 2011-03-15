10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Esrah Boulton via Flickr

U.S. stock futures are projecting a selloff today following the Nikkei’s deep plunge overnight as the ramifications of the earthquake becomes more apparent and the nuclear crisis continues to worsen with the explosion of a third reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi plant.General Electric, manufacturer of one of the reactors in the plant, was down close to 7% in the pre-market and uranium mining companies Denison Mines and Uranium Energy also continued to fall. Insurers were also dragging.



February import prices and the Empire State index for March will be released a little later this morning followed by the NAHB housing market index for March.

Here is a roundup of some of this morning’s other news:

Williams-Sonoma beats expectations

DSW missed expectations

Hewlett-Packard raised its quarterly dividend

