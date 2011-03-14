10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
magnifying glass

Photo: Some Geek in TN via Flickr

U.S. stock futures are down as the financial fallout of the earthquake in Japan becomes more apparent.Companies in the nuclear industry such as GE are trading lower in the pre-market in the wake of the nuclear disaster. Uranium producers like Denison and Uranium Energy are also down this morning.

On the other side of the trade, Renewable energy companies are seeing gains in the pre-market this morning.

The other big news this morning is Berkshire Hathaway’s acquisition of Lubrizol.

Here is a roundup of earnings news:

  • Gulfport Energy beat earnings expectations
  • Family Dollar raised its second-quarter earnings estimate
  • Dole Foods will be reporting its results later today

ACQUISITION: Berkshire Hathaway to buy chemical and lubricant maker Lubrizol Corp. for $9 billion.

Closing price: $85.30

Read about it here >

EARTHQUAKE IMPACT: Sony shares are down around 5% in pre-market trading.

Closing price: $33.45

Read about it here >

EARTHQUAKE IMPACT: GE and uranium producers down on concerns over the nuclear industry.

Closing price: $20.36

Read about it here >

EARTHQUAKE IMPACT: Hitachi, Toyota and Nissan were all down over 2% in pre-market trading.

Closing price for Nissan: $19.00

Closing price for Toyota: $85.65

Closing price for Hitachi: $59.12

Read about it here >

EARNINGS WATCH: Dole Food is expected to report 4Q earnings of $0.17 a share.

Closing price: $13.85

Read about it here >

STRATEGY LAYOUT: Hewlett-Packard chief Leo Apotheker is expected to reveal his plan for the company today.

Closing price: $41.73

Read about it here >

EARNINGS WATCH: Churchill Downs is expected to post a Q4 loss of $0.12 per share.

Closing prcie:$40.24

Read about it here >

RESTRUCTURING PLAN: Borders hopes to exit bankruptcy by September with plans to close 200 superstores.

Closing price: $0.23

Read about it here >

RAISED FORECAST: Family Dollar raised its second-quarter earnings forecast to $0.97-$0.98 up from $0.92-$0.97.

Closing price: $51.27

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: Gulfport Energy beat expectations for Q4 with earnings of $0.32 per share.

Closing price: $25.37

Read about it here >

What do the shorters have their eyes on?

Here are the 15 stocks everyone is shorting right now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.