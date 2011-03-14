10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Some Geek in TN via Flickr

U.S. stock futures are down as the financial fallout of the earthquake in Japan becomes more apparent.Companies in the nuclear industry such as GE are trading lower in the pre-market in the wake of the nuclear disaster. Uranium producers like Denison and Uranium Energy are also down this morning.



On the other side of the trade, Renewable energy companies are seeing gains in the pre-market this morning.

The other big news this morning is Berkshire Hathaway’s acquisition of Lubrizol.

Here is a roundup of earnings news:

Gulfport Energy beat earnings expectations

Family Dollar raised its second-quarter earnings estimate

Dole Foods will be reporting its results later today

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.