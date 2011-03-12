10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: ap

U.S. stock futures are lower on the 8.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Japan about seven hours ago. Global markets are selling off as a result of the disaster.Toyota, Nissan and Sony have all had to close production at some of their plants.



Investors are waiting for U.S. data on retail sales to come out later this morning.

In other news, Valero acquired Chevron’s refinery in Wales and Apple’s iPad 2 goes on sale today. There was also some earnings news out this morning.

Here is a roundup

Aeropostale came in below expectations

Semtech Corp posted a gain

Ann Taylor is on tap to post earnings later

