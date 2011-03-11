10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com

U.S. stock futures are down today on investor worry over Moody’s downgrade of Spain. Jobs and international trade data are coming out a little later this morning.Cumulus Media has agreed to purchase Citadel Broadcasting for $37.00 per share and Starbucks and Green Mountain Coffee also finally came to an agreement on a brewing partnership.



There was also a bunch of earnings news out this morning.

Here is a roundup

Evergreen Solar and Coldwater Creek came in below analyst expectations

Semtech posted a gain

AFC Enterprises came in-line with analyst predictions

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.