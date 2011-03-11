10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
U.S. stock futures are down today on investor worry over Moody’s downgrade of Spain. Jobs and international trade data are coming out a little later this morning.Cumulus Media has agreed to purchase Citadel Broadcasting for $37.00 per share and Starbucks and Green Mountain Coffee also finally came to an agreement on a brewing partnership.

There was also a bunch of earnings news out this morning.

Here is a roundup

  • Evergreen Solar and Coldwater Creek came in below analyst expectations
  • Semtech posted a gain
  • AFC Enterprises came in-line with analyst predictions

SINGLE-CUP DEAL: Starbucks and Green Mountain Coffee have reached an agreement that will bring single-cup Starbucks coffee to Keurig users. Green Mountain's stock is up big in the pre-market.

Closing price: $43.64

FDA APPROVAL: Human Genome Sciences got approval from the FDA for its new lupus drug.

Closing price: $25.68

BUSINESS REORGANIZATION: Sony is reorganising its main electronics business and appointing Kazuo Hirai to run the new consumer group.

Closing price: $34.99

EARNINGS MISS: Evergreen Solar reported earnings below expectations and posted a $411 million net loss for the fourth quarter. Shares were down 9% in after hours trading.

Closing price: $2.00

EARNINGS BEAT: FuelCell Energy came in ahead of expectations with revenue of $28.1 million for the first quarter.

Closing price: $1.79

MERGER: Cumulus Media will acquire Citadel Broadcasting for $37.00 per share.

Closing price: $5.10

RATINGS UPGRADE: Moody's is considering upgrading James River Coal because of its new acquisition that will expand its exports.

Closing price:$21.95

EARNINGS INLINE: AFC Enterprises met analyst expectations with revenue of $35.4 million for the fourth quarter.

Closing price: $15.18

EARNINGS BEAT: Semtech came out ahead of expectations with revenue of $26 million or $0.39 per share for Q4. It was up 10% in after hours trading.

Closing price: $22.50

EARNINGS DROP: Coldwater Creek posted an earnings loss with net sales falling 21%. Shares were down 12% in after hours trading.

Closing price: $2.91

