10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are down today on investor worry over Moody’s downgrade of Spain. Jobs and international trade data are coming out a little later this morning.Cumulus Media has agreed to purchase Citadel Broadcasting for $37.00 per share and Starbucks and Green Mountain Coffee also finally came to an agreement on a brewing partnership.
There was also a bunch of earnings news out this morning.
Here is a roundup
- Evergreen Solar and Coldwater Creek came in below analyst expectations
- Semtech posted a gain
- AFC Enterprises came in-line with analyst predictions
SINGLE-CUP DEAL: Starbucks and Green Mountain Coffee have reached an agreement that will bring single-cup Starbucks coffee to Keurig users. Green Mountain's stock is up big in the pre-market.
BUSINESS REORGANIZATION: Sony is reorganising its main electronics business and appointing Kazuo Hirai to run the new consumer group.
EARNINGS MISS: Evergreen Solar reported earnings below expectations and posted a $411 million net loss for the fourth quarter. Shares were down 9% in after hours trading.
EARNINGS BEAT: FuelCell Energy came in ahead of expectations with revenue of $28.1 million for the first quarter.
RATINGS UPGRADE: Moody's is considering upgrading James River Coal because of its new acquisition that will expand its exports.
EARNINGS INLINE: AFC Enterprises met analyst expectations with revenue of $35.4 million for the fourth quarter.
EARNINGS BEAT: Semtech came out ahead of expectations with revenue of $26 million or $0.39 per share for Q4. It was up 10% in after hours trading.
EARNINGS DROP: Coldwater Creek posted an earnings loss with net sales falling 21%. Shares were down 12% in after hours trading.
