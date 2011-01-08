10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
Radar Operator

This morning’s disappointing jobs number has sent futures down, but they’ve rebounded slightly.

In Europe, major indices are lower after opening gains. The FTSE, Germany’s DAX and CAC-40 were all down. Debt worries continue to plague the eurozone and put pressure on bonds and the euro.

Major Asian indices were mixed overnight, with India’s BSE down big on concerns over future tightening measures.

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are in focus this morning after they were granted approval to open joint ventures on the Chinese mainland

Read about it here >

RESTRUCTURING TALKS: Borders up a little after restructuring talks

Read about it here >

MICROSOFT NOD: British chipmaker ARM Holdings was select by Microsoft to make the chips for its tablet computers

Read about it here >

GOLDMAN UPGRADE: Diamond Offshore is upgraded from sell to conviction buy list

Read about it here >

ANALYST UPGRADE: Citi upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber to buy from hold

ANALYST UPGRADE: Morgan Stanley upgrades Collective Brands to overweight

PRICE TARGET BUMP: UBS moves up price target on VMware to 114 from 100

Read about it here >

JP MORGAN RATING UPGRADE: 3M moves to neutral from underweight, released new Touch System at CES

Read about it here >

STOCK WARRANTS: AIG said it would issue 75 million warrants to purchase shares of AIG common stock

Read about it here >

LOOKING TO SELL: Citigroup is looking to sell CitiFinancial in a deal that could bring in as much as $1 billion

Read about it here >

Looking for a more long-term investment outlook?

Click here to see what the world will look like in 2050 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.