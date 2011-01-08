10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

This morning’s disappointing jobs number has sent futures down, but they’ve rebounded slightly.
In Europe, major indices are lower after opening gains. The FTSE, Germany’s DAX and CAC-40 were all down. Debt worries continue to plague the eurozone and put pressure on bonds and the euro.
Major Asian indices were mixed overnight, with India’s BSE down big on concerns over future tightening measures.
JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are in focus this morning after they were granted approval to open joint ventures on the Chinese mainland
MICROSOFT NOD: British chipmaker ARM Holdings was select by Microsoft to make the chips for its tablet computers
LOOKING TO SELL: Citigroup is looking to sell CitiFinancial in a deal that could bring in as much as $1 billion
