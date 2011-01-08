10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

This morning’s disappointing jobs number has sent futures down, but they’ve rebounded slightly.



In Europe, major indices are lower after opening gains. The FTSE, Germany’s DAX and CAC-40 were all down. Debt worries continue to plague the eurozone and put pressure on bonds and the euro.

Major Asian indices were mixed overnight, with India’s BSE down big on concerns over future tightening measures.

