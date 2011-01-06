10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
binoculars search 4x3

U.S. stock futures are lower this morning after a mixed night in Asia and bad start to the day in Europe.That being said, markets are back a bit from where they were earlier on the back of a MUCH better than expected ADP report.

BEAT EARNINGS: Mosaic's quarterly profit and revenue beat analyst expectations

Read about it here >

BUYOUT: Atheros Communications shares higher on Qualcomm acquisition, trading stopped

Read about it here >

SURGE: Qualcomm trading volume up on Atheros acquisition and analyst rating upgrades

Read about it here >

COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT: Xoma Limited down in the pre-market following deal with Les Laboratories Servier

Read about it here >

LEASE DEALS: DryShips coming back down after surge yesterday on deal with Cairn Energy and Petrobras Tanzania worth combined $590 million

Read about it here >

ANALYST UPGRADE: Shares of TCF Financial coming back down after Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy

Read about it here >

NEW MICROCHIPS: Shares of Advanced Micro Devices were up on roll out of new power-efficient chips, Atheros deal

Read about it here >

JOINT VENTURE: Intel lower in pre-market after rising yesterday on healthcare joint venture with GE

Read about it here >

DEBT DEAL: Borders seeks bill extension from suppliers

Read about it here >

PRE-MARKET SURGE: Qiao Xing Universal Resources up 30% in the pre-market

Read about it here >

