10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are lower this morning after a mixed night in Asia and bad start to the day in Europe.That being said, markets are back a bit from where they were earlier on the back of a MUCH better than expected ADP report.
COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT: Xoma Limited down in the pre-market following deal with Les Laboratories Servier
LEASE DEALS: DryShips coming back down after surge yesterday on deal with Cairn Energy and Petrobras Tanzania worth combined $590 million
NEW MICROCHIPS: Shares of Advanced Micro Devices were up on roll out of new power-efficient chips, Atheros deal
