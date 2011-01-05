10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com
U.S. stock futures are higher this morning on the back of strong gains in Europe and Asia.
EXECUTIVES EXIT: Borders drops 8% in after hours trading after SEC filing reveals CIO and general counsel resigned.
FORECLOSURE DEAL: Bank of America, and several other major banks, move towards foreclosure settlements with states
BUYOUT AGREEMENT: CVS Caremark has negotiated a buyout agreement to acquire Universal American Medicare business
COMPANY SPLIT: Motorola splits into Motorola Mobility and Motorola Solutions, Oppenheimer gives outperform rating
ANALYST UPGRADE: Shares of SM Energy surged after Stifel Nicolaus analyst raised rating from hold to buy
BUY RATING: Weyerhaeuser Company jumped over 4% after Bank of America changed rating from neutral to buy
