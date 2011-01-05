10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are higher this morning on the back of strong gains in Europe and Asia.

SURGE: BP shares hit six month high after report says Royal Dutch Shell still considering merger.

NEW REPORT: Wynn Resorts up following Macau gambling revenues surge.

EXECUTIVES EXIT: Borders drops 8% in after hours trading after SEC filing reveals CIO and general counsel resigned.

FORECLOSURE DEAL: Bank of America, and several other major banks, move towards foreclosure settlements with states

BUYOUT AGREEMENT: CVS Caremark has negotiated a buyout agreement to acquire Universal American Medicare business

COMPANY SPLIT: Motorola splits into Motorola Mobility and Motorola Solutions, Oppenheimer gives outperform rating

BUYOUT: SC Johnson has offered to buy Sara Lee's global shoe-care business

ANALYST UPGRADE: Shares of SM Energy surged after Stifel Nicolaus analyst raised rating from hold to buy

BUY RATING: Weyerhaeuser Company jumped over 4% after Bank of America changed rating from neutral to buy

SHAREHOLDER VALUE INCREASE: MGM Resorts stock rises on plans to increase shareholder value

