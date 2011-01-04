10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Lucie Debelkova
U.S. stock futures were up on Monday starting 2011 off with a bang. Asian stocks were also up with Seoul hitting a record high and European stocks moved higher on positive PMI data.
NEW PRODUCT: Shares of Google are in focus after a report saying it is putting together a digital newsstand
NEW MICROCHIPS: Intel is rolling out new microchips to make it safer for studios to stream movies over personal computers
MORTGAGE PUTBACK DEAL: Bank of America comes to terms with Fannie and Freddie easing mortgage putback worry
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.