10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Good morning. Here are the 10 unusual stocks to watch:



POOR QUARTER: Amazon’s operating income was weak in Q4 2010 and it also missed on its revenue number.

EARNINGS BEAT: Microsoft beat earnings expectations with an EPS of $0.77, partially due to impressive sales of Office 2010, Kinect, and its Xbox console. Check out the other most crowded investments of 2011 >

EARNINGS DROP: Ford posted an 80% drop in fourth quarter earnings after completing debt payments in the third quarter. The stock is dropping.

ACQUISITION: Verizon to acquire cloud service provider Terremark Worldwide for $1.4 billion. Verizon will get access to Terremark’s government customer base as well as its cloud strategy.

DRUG FAILURE: Shares in Sanofi-Aventis fell after one of its lead drugs used to treat a type of advanced breast cancer failed in late stage clinical trials. The drug was expected to bring in $800 million in revenue by 2015.

EARNINGS WATCH: Wall Street expects Chevron to report its fourth quarter earnings at $2.35 later this morning. Shares gained 0.21% in after-hours trading.

COMPANY SPLIT: Sara Lee plans to split into two separate companies that focus on North American meats and international coffee and tea. The split includes a $3-per-share special dividend and should be completed early in 2012.

EARNINGS MISS: Bristol-Myers Squibb missed analyst estimates with a 41% fourth quarter profit drop. Income fell to $483 million from $818 million a year earlier.

ANALYST DOWNGRADE: Citi downgrades Northern Trust from buy to hold.

REFINANCING COMMITMENT: Borders said it has received a commitment from GE Capital for $550 million in refinancing that will help the company to pay its vendors. Shares surged in afterhours.

