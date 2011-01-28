10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Lucie Debelkova

Good morning. Here are the 10 unusual stocks to watch this morning.

EARNINGS BEAT: Procter & Gamble reports core EPS of $1.13, beating estimates of $1.09. Check out the other most crowded and conventional investments of 2011 >

PROFIT DROP: Nokia’s profits fell 21% year-over-year, and the stock tanked in Helsinki trading.

AUSTERITY WORRIES: Caterpillar crushes earnings estimates but is concerned about future government austerity programs. Don’t miss 10 threats to global economic stability you need to pay attention to right now >

EARNINGS BEAT: Colgate reports earnings of $1.24 a share, beating the $1.23 estimate.

SUBSCRIBER BOOM: Netflix reports big subscriber boom, but disappointing earning in Q4. Check out why Whitney Tilson is short Netflix >

IPHONE BOOST: AT&T beats analyst estimates with EPS of $0.55, based on high demand for Apple’s iPhone.

COMMODITY CONCERNS: Starbucks reports lower earnings expectations for future quarters based on rising commodity costs. Check out the commodities market outlook for 2011 >

EARNINGS BEAT: Eli Lilly beats earnings expectations by 1 cent, with Q4 profit rising 28%.

NEW PLAYSTATION: Sony announced new PlayStation app and platform that will run on Google’s Android.

WEAK SHIPMENTS: Motorola reports disappointing Android phone shipments, and Q1 earnings now expected lower than estimates.

