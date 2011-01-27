10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Gregory White
Radar Operator

U.S. futures are positive this morning in the wake of President Obama’s State of the Union address last evening. Chinese shares also rallied overnight, and that rally carried forward to Europe, which is very much in the green this morning.

New home sales data at 10:00 AM ET is unlikely to shake markets, but there’s the potential for some action around 2:15 PM ET when the FOMC releases its policy decision.

Lots of movement on prices, upgrades, and downgrades this morning in the oil and gas industry.

UPGRADE: Morgan Stanley upgrades Marathon Oil to overweight.

EARNINGS BEAT: Yahoo beats estimates, but still sinks on cost cuts.

Read about it here >

DOWNGRADE: Morgan Stanley downgrades Occidental Petroleum to equal weight.

PROFIT SLIDE: SAP profits slide on one off payment to Oracle.

Read about it here >

DOWNGRADE: BP downgraded by Collins Stewart to hold.

CAR RECALL: Toyota recalls 1.4 million cars, most of them in Japan.

Read about it here >

PRICE TARGET: Barclays raises price estimate for Harley Davidson.

PROFIT BEAT: Wellpoint beats analyst estimates on weak healthcare usage.

Read about it here >

PRICE TARGET: Citi raises price target for Baker Hughes.

MEETS EXPECTATIONS: Boeing nailed profit expectations.

Read about it here >

What do you need to be looking out for?

Be aware of the 6 risks Nomura sees to the world economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.