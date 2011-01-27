10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. futures are positive this morning in the wake of President Obama’s State of the Union address last evening. Chinese shares also rallied overnight, and that rally carried forward to Europe, which is very much in the green this morning.



New home sales data at 10:00 AM ET is unlikely to shake markets, but there’s the potential for some action around 2:15 PM ET when the FOMC releases its policy decision.

Lots of movement on prices, upgrades, and downgrades this morning in the oil and gas industry.

