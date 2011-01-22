10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
Sniper

U.S. stocks are up on strong numbers from General Electric and all of the excitement around the CEO shake-up at Google.

There was less excitement around Bank of America’s weak numbers. The largest U.S. bank by assets reported its second straight quarterly loss.

European markets were also up after dropping on Chinese monetary policy concerns for the past two days.

EARNINGS UP: General Electric shares rose on higher-than-expected fourth quarter earnings

EARNINGS LOSS: Bank of America posts weak fourth quarter with net loss of $1.2 billion

BOARD SHAKE-UP: Four board members exit Hewlett-Packard, five come in including Meg Whitman

MANAGEMENT CHANGE: After posting strong earnings CEO Eric Schmidt resigned and was replaced by Larry Page

MICROCHIPS LAUNCH: Advanced Micro Devices is moving ahead with new microchip line and reported solid earnings

BEAT EARNINGS: Capital One's fourth quarter profit rose 85%

ACQUISITION: People's United Financial to acquire Danvers Bancorp for $493 million

ANALYST DOWNGRADE: Citi downgrades Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold to hold

EXPLORING BUYOUT: Warner Music Group has hired Goldman to solicit takeover bids

STOCK DROP: MannKind drops on news of U.S. regulators rejecting inhaled-insulin product for the second time

