10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stocks are up on strong numbers from General Electric and all of the excitement around the CEO shake-up at Google.
There was less excitement around Bank of America’s weak numbers. The largest U.S. bank by assets reported its second straight quarterly loss.
European markets were also up after dropping on Chinese monetary policy concerns for the past two days.
MANAGEMENT CHANGE: After posting strong earnings CEO Eric Schmidt resigned and was replaced by Larry Page
MICROCHIPS LAUNCH: Advanced Micro Devices is moving ahead with new microchip line and reported solid earnings
STOCK DROP: MannKind drops on news of U.S. regulators rejecting inhaled-insulin product for the second time
