10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
Sniper

Overnight, nothing happened in Asia or Europe to disrupt the current upward trend in the U.S. The Nikkei surged, up nearly 1.5%, while Shanghai fell. European shares are trading higher, with Germany’s DAX soaring on positive factory orders data.

Confidence remains strong in the U.S., based on yesterday’s positive ADP jobs data, and doesn’t appear to be dimmed by this morning’s increase in jobless claims. U.S. futures are higher at the moment, indicating a positive open.

Many of the big stories this morning affecting markets stem from product announcements at CES, so the tech sector should be lively in today’s trading day.

Verizon iPhone? Apple tells employees not to take off at the end of January

WEAK SALES: American Eagle sales December sales decreased 1% for the year-to-date period

BP shares up on investors shrugging off panel report

SURGE: Nvidia up following announcement of new graphics chips to compete with Intel

ANALYST UPGRADE: Deutsche Bank upgrades Allscripts from hold to buy

ANALYST UPGRADE: Morgan Stanley upgrades PG&E from equalweight to overweight

SURGE: Qiao Xing continues rise, after big gains yesterday on rare earths enthusiasm

STORE CLOSINGS: BJ's Wholesale rising after company announces plans to close five stores

NEW TABLET: Motorola releases new Android table, XOOM

Retail Weak: Macy's, Gap, and Ambercrombie and Fitch all down after disappointing December sales

