10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Overnight, nothing happened in Asia or Europe to disrupt the current upward trend in the U.S. The Nikkei surged, up nearly 1.5%, while Shanghai fell. European shares are trading higher, with Germany’s DAX soaring on positive factory orders data.



Confidence remains strong in the U.S., based on yesterday’s positive ADP jobs data, and doesn’t appear to be dimmed by this morning’s increase in jobless claims. U.S. futures are higher at the moment, indicating a positive open.

Many of the big stories this morning affecting markets stem from product announcements at CES, so the tech sector should be lively in today’s trading day.

