10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are lower this morning after particularly strong growth out of China overnight, indicating the government there may need to put more tightening measures in place.

Stocks are down in Europe this morning on similar concerns.

Morgan Stanley impressed with its earnings this morning, bucking the broader banking sector trend.

Investors are waiting for weekly jobless claims and existing home sales data to be released later this morning.

SHARE RISE: Ebay fourth quarter earnings surpassed analyst expectations

STOCK DROP: Seagate Technology reported low quarterly sales due to slowdown in demand for hard drives

HUGE EARNINGS MISS: F5 Networks shares plunges after revenue miss

BRAND SALE: Wendy's/Arby's Group is considering selling its Arby's business, UBS is assisting

ANALYST UPGRADE: Citi upgrades Crane Co. from sell to hold

BEAT EARNINGS: Fifth Third Bancorp beat estimates and plans to raise $1.7 billion to repay TARP funds

EARNINGS TRIUMPH: Morgan Stanley crushed its earnings estimates day after rival Goldman Sachs produced weak numbers

ANALYST DOWNGRADE: Deutsche Bank downgrades PG&E from buy to hold

RECORD QUARTER: Raymond James sets records for quarterly profits, revenue

EARNINGS RELEASE: Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold comes out strong

