10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are lower this morning after particularly strong growth out of China overnight, indicating the government there may need to put more tightening measures in place.
Stocks are down in Europe this morning on similar concerns.
Morgan Stanley impressed with its earnings this morning, bucking the broader banking sector trend.
Investors are waiting for weekly jobless claims and existing home sales data to be released later this morning.
STOCK DROP: Seagate Technology reported low quarterly sales due to slowdown in demand for hard drives
BEAT EARNINGS: Fifth Third Bancorp beat estimates and plans to raise $1.7 billion to repay TARP funds
EARNINGS TRIUMPH: Morgan Stanley crushed its earnings estimates day after rival Goldman Sachs produced weak numbers
