10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are lower this morning after particularly strong growth out of China overnight, indicating the government there may need to put more tightening measures in place.



Stocks are down in Europe this morning on similar concerns.

Morgan Stanley impressed with its earnings this morning, bucking the broader banking sector trend.

Investors are waiting for weekly jobless claims and existing home sales data to be released later this morning.

