10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Futures are lower this morning after disappointing earnings data from Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo ahead of the bell. Yesterday, both IBM and Apple announced impressive earnings after the bell, which saw both stocks rise in after hours trading.
European shares are slightly lower or flat in morning trading, with all major Asian indices rising overnight.
EARNINGS RISE: BNY Mellon reported 15% increase in fourth quarter earnings after improving business model
SHARE DIVESTMENT: Cargill will distribute its 64% stake in Mosaic to its stakeholders and debtholders
SHARE SALE MANAGERS: AIG has selected Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to manage its secondary offering.
