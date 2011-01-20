10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
Futures are lower this morning after disappointing earnings data from Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo ahead of the bell. Yesterday, both IBM and Apple announced impressive earnings after the bell, which saw both stocks rise in after hours trading.

European shares are slightly lower or flat in morning trading, with all major Asian indices rising overnight.

Q4 EARNINGS: Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs both disappoint.

EARNINGS BEAT: Apple up on blockbuster sales despite Steve Job's medical leave.

EARNINGS BEAT: IBM shares were up after beating analyst expectations

EARNINGS RISE: BNY Mellon reported 15% increase in fourth quarter earnings after improving business model

PRE-EARNINGS REPORT: Nokia down on low earnings expectations.

NEW PRESIDENT: Citigroup plans to name John Havens a president as part of structural overhaul

PRE-EARNINGS REPORT: Google is up on expectations of good fourth quarter earnings data

SHARE DIVESTMENT: Cargill will distribute its 64% stake in Mosaic to its stakeholders and debtholders

SHARE SALE MANAGERS: AIG has selected Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to manage its secondary offering.

ANALYST UPGRADE: Jefferies upgrades Blackstone Group to buy from hold.

