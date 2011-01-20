10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Futures are lower this morning after disappointing earnings data from Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo ahead of the bell. Yesterday, both IBM and Apple announced impressive earnings after the bell, which saw both stocks rise in after hours trading.



European shares are slightly lower or flat in morning trading, with all major Asian indices rising overnight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.