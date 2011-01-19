10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
Photo: Associated Press

U.S. futures are lower this morning, with the Dow the exception, after a strong night in Asia and big morning in Europe.Apple shares are down after CEO Steve Jobs announced his third medical leave of absence over the weekend and the NASDAQ futures are down on this news.

That being said, the stock is already higher than it was in German trading on Monday, and the company is expected to report blowout numbers after the bell today.

Also on the docket today: More earnings reports and deal activity, including what’s happening with BP

CEO LEAVE: Apple shares were down after Steve Job's departure announcement, first quarter earnings to be released today.

JOINT VENTURE: BP shares are up on its merger and share swap with Russia's Rosneft.

ACQUISITION: Comerica is acquiring Sterling Bancshares for $1 billion in an all-share deal

SHARE JUMP: Smith & Nephew is up on report of new Johnson & Johnson bid

EARNINGS LOSS: Delta fell short of analyst expectations with quarterly net income of $19 million

ACQUISITION: Comcast on brink of approval from the FCC to acquire NBC Universal from GE.

EARNINGS RELEASE: Citi earnings disappoint markets.

INVESTOR BLOCK: Goldman is not letting U.S. clients invest in Facebook because of media troubles.

ANALYST UPGRADE: Jefferies has upgraded Webster Financial to buy and raised price target to $25 after strong fourth quarter.

ANALYST UPGRADE: Morgan Stanley downgrades Yahoo! from overweight to equal weight.

