10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. futures are lower this morning, with the Dow the exception, after a strong night in Asia and big morning in Europe.Apple shares are down after CEO Steve Jobs announced his third medical leave of absence over the weekend and the NASDAQ futures are down on this news.



That being said, the stock is already higher than it was in German trading on Monday, and the company is expected to report blowout numbers after the bell today.

Also on the docket today: More earnings reports and deal activity, including what’s happening with BP

