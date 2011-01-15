10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Sandysphotos2009 via flickr
U.S. futures are down this morning on the news of China’s reserve rate hike.India also had a very right night as inflation persists.
Early earnings, however, have been strong, with great numbers coming out of JPMorgan to pull up financials and Intel’s record quarter gave a boost to the whole semi-conductor sector.
Intel, in particular, is having knock-on effects on various tech names.
On the flipside, Coinstar is diving on a big downgrade to its outlook.
The dollar was weak against the euro and the yen, and gold continues to tank.
SHARES DROP: Coinstar tumbled after it lowered its earnings estimate for the fourth quarter on disappointing sales
U.S. defence CONTRACT: Babcock & Wilcox shares climbed on $2 billion contract to manufacture nuclear components
HIGH EARNINGS EXPECTED: Analysts expect profit of $1.45 per share when M&T Bank posts earnings today
