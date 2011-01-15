10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Sandysphotos2009 via flickr

U.S. futures are down this morning on the news of China’s reserve rate hike.India also had a very right night as inflation persists.



Early earnings, however, have been strong, with great numbers coming out of JPMorgan to pull up financials and Intel’s record quarter gave a boost to the whole semi-conductor sector.

Intel, in particular, is having knock-on effects on various tech names.

On the flipside, Coinstar is diving on a big downgrade to its outlook.

The dollar was weak against the euro and the yen, and gold continues to tank.

