10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
U.S. stock futures are flat or slightly lower this morning ahead a lots of economic news.European markets were mixed this morning with the FTSE lower and Eurostoxx 50 Index going up. Spain followed Portugal with a successful debt sale on Thursday which helped investor confidence.

Lots of macro data coming out today in the U.S. keeping investors on edge, and Intel earnings after the bell today.

OUTLOOK RAISED: Williams Sonoma raised its fourth quarter outlook after strong holiday sales

DEAL REACHED: Spirit Aerosystems shares rose on news of 787 Dreamliner deal with Boeing

SHAREHOLDER INCREASE: St. Joe shares rose as largest shareholder Fairholme Funds was enabled to acquire more stock

STOCK DROP: Infosys' third quarter earnings fell short leading stock to fall

SHARES SURGE: Nvidia stock went up nearly 15% on investor belief in its new chips for tablets and smartphones

RECAPITALIZATION: AIG expects to repay massive government bailout on Friday, issuing 75 million warrants

PUBLISHER RESISTANCE: Borders expected to have problems at meeting with publishers today

WEAK PROFITS: Steelmaker Posco quarterly profits fell short, wary about raw material cost increases

COMPANY SPLIT: Marathon Oil stock surging on plan to create two energy companies

PACT SIGNED: Starbucks signs deal with Tata Coffee to enter India market

Worried about tail risks hiding out there?

