10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are flat or slightly lower this morning ahead a lots of economic news.European markets were mixed this morning with the FTSE lower and Eurostoxx 50 Index going up. Spain followed Portugal with a successful debt sale on Thursday which helped investor confidence.
Lots of macro data coming out today in the U.S. keeping investors on edge, and Intel earnings after the bell today.
SHAREHOLDER INCREASE: St. Joe shares rose as largest shareholder Fairholme Funds was enabled to acquire more stock
SHARES SURGE: Nvidia stock went up nearly 15% on investor belief in its new chips for tablets and smartphones
RECAPITALIZATION: AIG expects to repay massive government bailout on Friday, issuing 75 million warrants
