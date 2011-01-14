10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com

U.S. stock futures are flat or slightly lower this morning ahead a lots of economic news.European markets were mixed this morning with the FTSE lower and Eurostoxx 50 Index going up. Spain followed Portugal with a successful debt sale on Thursday which helped investor confidence.



Lots of macro data coming out today in the U.S. keeping investors on edge, and Intel earnings after the bell today.

