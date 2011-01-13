10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
satellite

Photo: Lucie Debelkova

Overnight, Asian markets surged, including the BSE, which was up 1.76%.European stocks also rallied on news that the Portuguese government sold €1.2 billion in bonds.

Crude is flat on the news that the Trans-Alaskan pipeline is being partially reopened.

U.S. futures are up on the positive moves in Asia and Europe.

SHARE SURGE: Lululemon Athletica shares gained in after-hours following higher earnings outlook

Read about it here >

COMPANY SPLIT: defence contractor ITT breaking into three companies

Read about it here >

REPORT SPREADS BLAME: Oil company stocks are up on a commission report casting the blame for the oil spill widely, higher crude prices

Read about it here >

STOCK SLIDE: Standard Microsystems hit a low due to earnings coming in lower than analyst expectations, most likely due to a higher tax rate

Read about it here >

STOCK SURGE: General Motors recent upswing may lead it to cut ties with U.S. government soon

Read about it here >

VOLUME UP: Specialty materials and chemical producer Ferro Corporation has overall traded volume at 1.07 million

Read about it here >

ANALYST DOWNGRADE: Cablevision Systems fell after Morgan Stanley downgraded it to equalweight

Read about it here >

DOWNGRADE: JPMorgan downgrades Goldman Sachs to neutral from overweight

Read about it here >

SALES INCREASE: Zale posted an 8.5% increase in same-store sales for the end of 2010, shares gained after hours

Read about it here >

TO ACQUIRE: Cliffs Natural Resources to buy Canada's Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines for $4.95 billion

Read about it here >

Worried about more macro risks?

Here are the 19 countries most likely to default >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.