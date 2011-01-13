10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Lucie Debelkova
Overnight, Asian markets surged, including the BSE, which was up 1.76%.European stocks also rallied on news that the Portuguese government sold €1.2 billion in bonds.
Crude is flat on the news that the Trans-Alaskan pipeline is being partially reopened.
U.S. futures are up on the positive moves in Asia and Europe.
REPORT SPREADS BLAME: Oil company stocks are up on a commission report casting the blame for the oil spill widely, higher crude prices
STOCK SLIDE: Standard Microsystems hit a low due to earnings coming in lower than analyst expectations, most likely due to a higher tax rate
VOLUME UP: Specialty materials and chemical producer Ferro Corporation has overall traded volume at 1.07 million
SALES INCREASE: Zale posted an 8.5% increase in same-store sales for the end of 2010, shares gained after hours
TO ACQUIRE: Cliffs Natural Resources to buy Canada's Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines for $4.95 billion
