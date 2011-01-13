10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Lucie Debelkova

Overnight, Asian markets surged, including the BSE, which was up 1.76%.European stocks also rallied on news that the Portuguese government sold €1.2 billion in bonds.



Crude is flat on the news that the Trans-Alaskan pipeline is being partially reopened.

U.S. futures are up on the positive moves in Asia and Europe.

