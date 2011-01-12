10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
U.S. futures are higher this morning on positive news overnight in Asia and Europe.Shares in major Asian indices were largely higher overnight, while India’s BSE was lower.

In Europe, concerns remain over imminent bond auctions for Spain and Portugal, but shares are higher today, possibly on news the Japanese will be investing in the debt associated with the bailout of Ireland.

U.S. futures are higher, buoyed by positive earnings news for Alcoa last night.

STRONG EARNINGS: Apollo Group earnings beat analyst estimates

SEC Investigation: St. Joe's stock dropped after SEC launched informal inquiry into its real estate assets

STRONG EARNINGS: Alcoa beat analyst estimates for quarterly earnings

iPad 2 AND VERIZON iPhone BUZZ: Apple stock rises overnight ahead of Verizon announcement

LOSING EXCLUSIVITY: AT&T under pressure in anticipation of Verizon's announcement on the iPhone today

STRONG HOLIDAY SALES: Tiffany & Co.'s December sales rose 11% from last year, company increases earnings outlook for fiscal year

CEO RESIGNATION: Advanced Micro Devices CEO Dirk Meyer resigns

LAWSUIT SETTLED: Nvidia shares went up in after-hours trading after Intel agreed to pay $1.5 billion in computer technology lawsuit

LAWSUIT: American Airlines sues Sabre over refusal to distribute tickets

EARNINGS INCREASE: Stryker Corp shares move up after hours after announcement on expected earnings per share increase of 10-13%

