10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. futures are higher this morning on positive news overnight in Asia and Europe.Shares in major Asian indices were largely higher overnight, while India’s BSE was lower.



In Europe, concerns remain over imminent bond auctions for Spain and Portugal, but shares are higher today, possibly on news the Japanese will be investing in the debt associated with the bailout of Ireland.

U.S. futures are higher, buoyed by positive earnings news for Alcoa last night.

