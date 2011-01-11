10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
Photo: Casey Fleser via Flickr

Overnight, China ‘s Shanghai Composite slipped after a weak report on export data. Emerging market indices sold off overnight, on concerns inflation is rising and further tightening measures will be needed.European shares are down ahead of two large sovereign debt auctions. Oil prices are rising as a result of a shutdown of the Trans-Alaska pipeline, and U.S. future are negative, responded to the weakness world wide.

IPHONE RELEASE DATE: Verizon is expected to announce on Tuesday that it will begin selling the iPhone later this month.

COMPETITION: AT&T could take a hit with the expected January release of the Verizon iPhone.

EXPECTED SALES BOOST: Apple is expecting a surge in sales with the unveiling of Verizon's iPhone this week. Analysts are projecting 13 million Verizon iPhones to sell in 2011.

BID REJECTION: Smith & Nephew reportedly rejects bid from Johnson & Johnson.

BANKER AUDITIONS: The government will audition banks this week such as JP Morgan and Bank of America to manage a public offering of its stake in AIG.

ACQUISITION: Duke Energy completes a deal to acquire Progress Energy for around $13.1 billion.

PIPELINE LEAK: Trans-Alaskan pipeline shut down, hitting BP production.

ACQUISITION: DealerTrack to acquire triVIN Holdings for $131 million.

ENROLLMENT COLLAPSE: For-profit educator Strayer sees enrollments fall 20%.

GOING PRIVATE: Playboy Enterprises to go private.

