10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Casey Fleser via Flickr

Overnight, China ‘s Shanghai Composite slipped after a weak report on export data. Emerging market indices sold off overnight, on concerns inflation is rising and further tightening measures will be needed.European shares are down ahead of two large sovereign debt auctions. Oil prices are rising as a result of a shutdown of the Trans-Alaska pipeline, and U.S. future are negative, responded to the weakness world wide.



