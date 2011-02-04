10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Good morning. U.S. stock futures are in the negative this morning, ahead of data on weekly jobless claims. The ISM report on service sector activity for January will be also be released later today.
A lot of earnings this mornings, here’s a brief roundup:
- Merck, Dow Chemical and Visa beat earnings
- CVS missed analyst expectations
- Banco Santander’s net profit for 2010 dipped
EARNINGS BEAT: Merck beat street estimates with an EPS of $0.88 for the fourth quarter, above the projected $0.83
EARNINGS MISS: CVS missed analyst projections for earnings coming in at $0.75 a share on a fourth quarter profit of $1.03 billion
EARNINGS BEAT: Dow Chemical surpassed street expectations of $0.35 per share with earnings of $0.37 per share
EARNINGS BEAT: Cardinal Health beat analysts expectations with EPS of $0.69 on revenue of $25.37 billion
EARNINGS WATCH: MasterCard is expected to report its fourth-quarter EPS at $3.04 on revenue of $1.42 billion
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.