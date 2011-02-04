10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
Sniper

Good morning. U.S. stock futures are in the negative this morning, ahead of data on weekly jobless claims. The ISM report on service sector activity for January will be also be released later today.

A lot of earnings this mornings, here’s a brief roundup:

  • Merck, Dow Chemical and Visa beat earnings
  • CVS missed analyst expectations
  • Banco Santander’s net profit for 2010 dipped

EARNINGS BEAT: Merck beat street estimates with an EPS of $0.88 for the fourth quarter, above the projected $0.83

Read about it here >

SALES INCREASE: Limited Brands reported a 10% increase in comparable sales versus January 2010

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: International Paper beat the street with earnings of $316 million or $0.73 per share

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: Moody's earnings beat expectations with an EPS of $0.58 for the fourth quarter

Read about it here >

EARNINGS MISS: CVS missed analyst projections for earnings coming in at $0.75 a share on a fourth quarter profit of $1.03 billion

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: Dow Chemical surpassed street expectations of $0.35 per share with earnings of $0.37 per share

Read about it here >

PROFIT DROP: Banco Santander's 2010 net profits dropped 8.5%

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: Cardinal Health beat analysts expectations with EPS of $0.69 on revenue of $25.37 billion

Read about it here >

EARNINGS WATCH: MasterCard is expected to report its fourth-quarter EPS at $3.04 on revenue of $1.42 billion

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: Visa beat analyst expectations with EPS of $1.23 on $884 million net income

Read about it here >

What's everyone in on in 2010?

Click here to see the most crowded investment ideas >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.