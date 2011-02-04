10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Good morning. U.S. stock futures are in the negative this morning, ahead of data on weekly jobless claims. The ISM report on service sector activity for January will be also be released later today.



A lot of earnings this mornings, here’s a brief roundup:

Merck, Dow Chemical and Visa beat earnings

CVS missed analyst expectations

Banco Santander’s net profit for 2010 dipped

