10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Good morning. U.S. futures are higher this morning with a swath of mergers and acquisitions news hitting the wires.The AOL acquisition of Huffington Post may be making the headlines, but there’s plenty more earnings news to contend with.
A bunch of earnings came out this morning, here is a brief roundup:
- Hasbro, Loews and CNA Financial all beat earnings
- Humana missed earnings expectations
EARNINSG BEAT: Hasbro beat earnings expectations at $0.99 per share but net income was down from 2010
EXECUTIVE SHAKE-UP: Nokia is expected to lose a few top executives under the direction of new CEO Stephen Elop
EARNINGS BEAT: CNA Financial beat projections with an EPS of $1.09 per share on net income of $302 million
