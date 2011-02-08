10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
satellite

Photo: Lucie Debelkova

Good morning. U.S. futures are higher this morning with a swath of mergers and acquisitions news hitting the wires.The AOL acquisition of Huffington Post may be making the headlines, but there’s plenty more earnings news to contend with.

A bunch of earnings came out this morning, here is a brief roundup:

  • Hasbro, Loews and CNA Financial all beat earnings
  • Humana missed earnings expectations

ACQUISITION: Danaher to acquire Beckman Coulter for $83.50 per share

Read about it here >

EARNINGS DROP: Humana earnings came in below expectations at $0.63 per share

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: Lorillard beat expectations with earnings of $1.74 per share for Q4

Read about it here >

EARNINSG BEAT: Hasbro beat earnings expectations at $0.99 per share but net income was down from 2010

Read about it here >

EXECUTIVE SHAKE-UP: Nokia is expected to lose a few top executives under the direction of new CEO Stephen Elop

Read about it here >

ACQUISITION: AOL to buy the Huffington Post for $315 million

Read about it here >

ANALYST DOWNGRADE: UBS downgraded Devon Energy from buy to neutral

Read about it here >

ANALYST DOWNGRADE: Citi downgraded Corning Incorporated to hold despite record sales and profits

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: Loews' fourth-quarter earnings beat the street at $1.12 per share

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: CNA Financial beat projections with an EPS of $1.09 per share on net income of $302 million

Read about it here >

What stocks are investors hunting for?

Here are 15 stocks people are shorting like crazy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.