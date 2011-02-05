10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Good morning. U.S. stocks are up this morning ahead of the jobs report.A bunch of earnings came out this mornings, here’s a brief roundup:

  • JDS Uniphase, Aetna and Tyson beat earnings
  • Las Vegas Sands and Fortune Brands missed analyst expectations
  • UPS Increased its quarterly dividend

EARNINGS MISS: Las Vegas Sands fell below expectations with EPS of $0.34

BEAT EARNINGS: JDS Uniphase Corp beat analyst estimates with EPS of $0.29 for Q4

EARNINGS BEAT: Aetna's fourth-quarter earnings were slightly above street estimates

INCREASED DIVIDEND: UPS increased its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.52 per share

SHARE DROP: Celgene Corp fell on concern that its cancer drug Revlimid could cause secondary malignancies

EARNINGS BEAT: Weyerhaeuser beat expectations with EPS of $0.10

EARNINGS BEAT: Tyson Foods came out ahead of expectations with EPS of $0.78 for the first quarter

EARNINGS DROP: Fortune Brands came in below analyst calls with an EPS of $0.55

EARNINGS DROP: Constellation Energy missed expectations with EPS of $0.42 per share

EARNINSG WATCH: Clorox is expected to post an EPS between $0.57 and $0.63 for the quarter today

