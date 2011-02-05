10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: AndrewEick via Flickr
Good morning. U.S. stocks are up this morning ahead of the jobs report.A bunch of earnings came out this mornings, here’s a brief roundup:
- JDS Uniphase, Aetna and Tyson beat earnings
- Las Vegas Sands and Fortune Brands missed analyst expectations
- UPS Increased its quarterly dividend
SHARE DROP: Celgene Corp fell on concern that its cancer drug Revlimid could cause secondary malignancies
