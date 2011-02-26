10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Lucie Debelkova

U.S. stock futures are up this morning as oil prices are stabilizing.Investors are waiting for the second reading of U.S. GDP data for the fourth quarter and the index of consumer confidence for February will come out after the morning bell.



There is already a bunch of earnings news out. AIG reported a gain in fourth-quarter profit to $11.2 billion from asset sales and Gap Inc. beat estimates as well.

Here is a roundup of earnings

Crocs beat analyst expectations

First Solar and Applied Materials did not meet analyst predictions

JCPenney and Tenet Healthcare will be posting later today

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.