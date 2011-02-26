10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Lucie Debelkova
U.S. stock futures are up this morning as oil prices are stabilizing.Investors are waiting for the second reading of U.S. GDP data for the fourth quarter and the index of consumer confidence for February will come out after the morning bell.
There is already a bunch of earnings news out. AIG reported a gain in fourth-quarter profit to $11.2 billion from asset sales and Gap Inc. beat estimates as well.
Here is a roundup of earnings
- Crocs beat analyst expectations
- First Solar and Applied Materials did not meet analyst predictions
- JCPenney and Tenet Healthcare will be posting later today
EARNINGS BEAT: Gap beat estimates with $4.36 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. It raised its annual dividend from $0.13 to $0.45 for the year.
NEW CONTRACT: U.S. Air Force said it would award Boeing a $30 billion contract to build 179 aerial-refueling tankers. Stock was up over 5% in pre-market trading.
EARNINGS WATCH: JCPenney expected to report EPS of $1.08 on revenue of $5.70 billion before the bell
EARNINGS BEAT: AIG came out ahead of expectations with a net income of $11.2 billion for the fourth quarter
EARNINGS DROP: Applied Materials came in below expectations with revenue of $2.69 billion or $0.36 per share but posted an increase in net income
EARNINGS INLINE: Community Health Systems met analyst expectations with revenue of $3.4 billion for the quarter
PROFIT DROP: Pepco Holdings reported a profit loss for the fourth quarter with net income of $33 million down from $41 million
