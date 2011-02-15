10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
U.S. stock futures are slightly as investors wait for retail sales data for January that will be released at 8:30 AM ET.Later today import and export prices will come out as well as the New York Fed’s manufacturing index for February.

There was also a handful of earnings out from Marriott and Agilent Technologies. Dell’s earnings will come out later this morning. FedEx also lowered its outlook for this quarter.

Here is a roundup of earnings news

  • Marriott and Limelight Networks beat the street
  • Sirius XM and CIT Group fell below expectations

LOWERED EARNINGS OUTLOOK: FedEx cut its earnings forecast for this quarter to $0.90 a share because of bad winter weather

Closing price: $93.99

EARNINGS DROP: Agilent Technologies fell below analyst expectations for revenue but its profit doubled to $193 million for the quarter

Closing price: $44.79

COMPANY SPLIT: Marriott to split up timeshare and hotel operations. Shares went up close to 5% in after-hours.

Closing price: $41.00

EARNINGS WATCH: Dell is expected to report an EPS of $0.37 on revenue of $15.72 billion for the fourth quarter

Closing price: $14.09

DIVIDEND BOOST: Omnicom raised its quarterly cash dividend to $0.25 per share

Closing price: $49.95

EARNINGS BEAT: Limelight Networks beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter and was up 20% in after-hours trading

Closing price: $6.46

EARNINGS WATCH: Tesla Motors is expected to report a loss of $0.50 a share in the fourth quarter

Closing price: $23.08

EARNINGS DROP: CIT Group fell below expectations with earnings of $0.37 per share

Closing price: $48.15

EARNINGS DROP: Sirius XM fell below expectations for the fourth quarter with revenue of $735.9 million

Closing price: $1.83

EARNINGS DROP: Marsh & McLennan fell just below analyst predictions with earnings of $0.37 per share

Closing price: $28.87

