10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are slightly as investors wait for retail sales data for January that will be released at 8:30 AM ET.Later today import and export prices will come out as well as the New York Fed’s manufacturing index for February.
There was also a handful of earnings out from Marriott and Agilent Technologies. Dell’s earnings will come out later this morning. FedEx also lowered its outlook for this quarter.
Here is a roundup of earnings news
- Marriott and Limelight Networks beat the street
- Sirius XM and CIT Group fell below expectations
LOWERED EARNINGS OUTLOOK: FedEx cut its earnings forecast for this quarter to $0.90 a share because of bad winter weather
EARNINGS DROP: Agilent Technologies fell below analyst expectations for revenue but its profit doubled to $193 million for the quarter
COMPANY SPLIT: Marriott to split up timeshare and hotel operations. Shares went up close to 5% in after-hours.
EARNINGS WATCH: Dell is expected to report an EPS of $0.37 on revenue of $15.72 billion for the fourth quarter
EARNINGS BEAT: Limelight Networks beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter and was up 20% in after-hours trading
EARNINGS DROP: Sirius XM fell below expectations for the fourth quarter with revenue of $735.9 million
EARNINGS DROP: Marsh & McLennan fell just below analyst predictions with earnings of $0.37 per share
