10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are slightly as investors wait for retail sales data for January that will be released at 8:30 AM ET.Later today import and export prices will come out as well as the New York Fed’s manufacturing index for February.



There was also a handful of earnings out from Marriott and Agilent Technologies. Dell’s earnings will come out later this morning. FedEx also lowered its outlook for this quarter.

Here is a roundup of earnings news

Marriott and Limelight Networks beat the street

Sirius XM and CIT Group fell below expectations

