10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
U.S. stock futures are down this morning as investors wait for President Obama’s budget to be released. There are also some major acquisition deals this morning for GE and Motorola Mobility. Earnings on tap later today include Marriott and MGM Resorts.

  • MGM and Masco are expected to post losses
  • Borders is expected to file for bankruptcy this week

NEW PRODUCT: Apple is working on a line of less expensive, smaller iPhones

Closing price:$356.85

ACQUISITION: Motorola Mobility buys 3LM, a company focused on Android security

Closing price: $30.24

NEW FUND: JPMorgan plans to start a fund to invest in internet and digital-media companies that is expected to raise up to $750 million

Closing price: $46.57

ACQUISITION: GE agreed to buy the well support division of the John Wood Group for about $2.8 billion

Closing price: $21.33

NEW REPORT: Barron's says Devon Energy shares are undervalued

Closing price: $86.44

EARNINGS WATCH: Marriott is expected to earn $0.36 a share for its fourth quarter

Closing price: $41.22

BANKRUPTCY: Borders is expected to file for bankruptcy in the next few days

Closing price: $0.25

EARNINGS WATCH: MGM Resorts International is expected to post a loss of $0.22 per share

Closing price: $15.54

EARNINGS WATCH: Masco is expected to post a loss of $0.02 per share for the fourth quarter

Closing price: $14.17

EARNINGS WATCH: Barclays is expected to post annual profits of £5.8 billion, but also cut bonuses and costs

Closing price: $20.19

