10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are down this morning as investors wait for President Obama’s budget to be released. There are also some major acquisition deals this morning for GE and Motorola Mobility. Earnings on tap later today include Marriott and MGM Resorts.



MGM and Masco are expected to post losses

Borders is expected to file for bankruptcy this week

