10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Lucie Debelkova
U.S. stock futures are down this morning as investors wait for President Obama’s budget to be released. There are also some major acquisition deals this morning for GE and Motorola Mobility. Earnings on tap later today include Marriott and MGM Resorts.
- MGM and Masco are expected to post losses
- Borders is expected to file for bankruptcy this week
NEW FUND: JPMorgan plans to start a fund to invest in internet and digital-media companies that is expected to raise up to $750 million
ACQUISITION: GE agreed to buy the well support division of the John Wood Group for about $2.8 billion
EARNINGS WATCH: Barclays is expected to post annual profits of £5.8 billion, but also cut bonuses and costs
