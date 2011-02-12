10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com
U.S. stock futures are down this morning on uncertainty over Egypt and morning weakness in Europe.Some good earnings data came out today from Scana and Chipotle plus Nokia and Microsoft are teaming up to build a phone to beat out their competitors.
Here is a roundup of earnings
- Chipotle and Panera beat earnings
- MannKind and Blue Nile fell below expectations
- OrthoVita received FDA approval for a new drug
EARNINGS BEAT: Chipotle came out way ahead of expectations. Shares rose sharply in after-hours trading.
COLLABORATION: Nokia working with Microsoft to create smart phones to compete with Apple and Google.
PROFIT INCREASE: Wynn Resorts posted a 79% increase in net profit for its fourth quarter, but fell below net revenue expectations. Shares were down in after-hours.
FDA CLEARANCE: OrthoVita received FDA approval to market the Vitoss BA Bimodal drug. Shares were up in after-hours trading.
CUTTING DEBT: Ford plans to pay off another $3 billion in debt in Q1. Shares were up 1.5% in after-hours trading
