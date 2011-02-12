10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com

U.S. stock futures are down this morning on uncertainty over Egypt and morning weakness in Europe.Some good earnings data came out today from Scana and Chipotle plus Nokia and Microsoft are teaming up to build a phone to beat out their competitors.



Here is a roundup of earnings

Chipotle and Panera beat earnings

MannKind and Blue Nile fell below expectations

OrthoVita received FDA approval for a new drug

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.