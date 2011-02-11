10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are down today after disappointing numbers from Cisco. Investors are still waiting to hear jobless claims data.



Though the Deutsche Borse, NYSE merger talks are making the headlines there is plenty of earnings news out.

Here is a round-up of the earnings.

Pepsi and Sprint came in below street estimates

Alcatel-Lucent beat analyst expectations

Kraft and Expedia will post earnings results later today

