10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are down today after disappointing numbers from Cisco. Investors are still waiting to hear jobless claims data.
Though the Deutsche Borse, NYSE merger talks are making the headlines there is plenty of earnings news out.
Here is a round-up of the earnings.
- Pepsi and Sprint came in below street estimates
- Alcatel-Lucent beat analyst expectations
- Kraft and Expedia will post earnings results later today
EARNINGS DROP: Cisco Systems came in with better than expected earnings, but revenues were weak the outlook for losses from government contracts worse.
