10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
Sniper

U.S. stock futures are down today after disappointing numbers from Cisco. Investors are still waiting to hear jobless claims data.

Though the Deutsche Borse, NYSE merger talks are making the headlines there is plenty of earnings news out.

Here is a round-up of the earnings.

  • Pepsi and Sprint came in below street estimates
  • Alcatel-Lucent beat analyst expectations
  • Kraft and Expedia will post earnings results later today

EARNINGS DROP: Cisco Systems came in with better than expected earnings, but revenues were weak the outlook for losses from government contracts worse.

Closing price: $22.04

Read about it here >

PROFIT DROP: Credit Suisse disappointed analysts with low profits due to debt charges

Closing price: $46.64

Read about it here >

EARNINGS DROP: PepsiCo lower on weak Q4 profits

Closing price: $64.42

Read about it here >

EARNINGS DROP: Sprint Nextel came in slightly below analyst hopes

Closing price: $4.35

Read about it here >

EARNINGS DROP: Nuance Communications disappointed, though losses were much lower than last year

Closing price: $19.80

Read about it here >

EARNINGS WATCH: Analysts expect Kraft Foods to post earnings of $0.46 per share

Closing price: $31.24

Read about it here >

ANALYST DOWNGRADE: UBS downgrades CAE Inc. to neutral from buy

Closing price: $13.21

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: Alcatel-Lucent beat expectations for its fourth quarter

Closing price: $3.56

Read about it here >

EARNINGS DROP: Akamai fell below analyst expectations and dropped nearly 12% in late trading

Closing price: $47.99

Read about it here >

EARNINGS WATCH: Expedia is expected to post earnings of $0.36 per share

Closing price: $25.43

Read about it here >

Not confident on the equity market?

Click here to see why UBS raised its outlook on equities >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.