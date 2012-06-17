10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com

Good morning. Here are the 10 stocks attracting unusual interest this morning:

EARNINGS BEAT: Baidu beat fourth quarter estimates with a net income of $175.9 million or an EPS of $0.50.

RAISED PROFIT FORECAST: Darden Restaurants forecast earnings from continuing operations of $1.04 to $1.06 per share in the third quarter ending in late February.

EARNINGS BEAT: Pfizer beat Q4 EPS expectations by one cent and announced a share buyback program. The stock is down in the pre-market.

EARNINGS BEAT: UPS shares are surging in the pre-market after the company reported a 44% increase in profits.

finalised DEAL: Sanofi-Aventis’s deal to acquire Genzyme could be finalised by next week. It has raised $18.5 billion for the Genzyme bid.

EARNINGS MISS: BP dropped after its fourth-quarter adjusted profit fell short of market expectations.

ANALYST DOWNGRADE: Citi downgrades Masimo Corp. to sell and lowered the price target to $28 from $29.

ANALYST DOWNGRADE: UBS downgraded Massey Energy from buy to neutral and lowered the price target to $65 from $67.

EARNINGS BEAT: Emerson Electric reported a 13% increase in quarterly profit. It had a Q4 EPS of $0.63 up from $0.56 in the prior year.

PROFITS MISS: Biogen’s fourth-quarter profits missed expectations with net income falling 21% to $240 million or $0.99 a share.

