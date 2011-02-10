10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Lucie Debelkova
U.S. stock futures are down as investors await Ben Bernanke to testify before the House Budget Committee on the state of the economy.Disney’s better-than-expected profit increase and reports that Apple has begun production on the new iPad topped the headlines but there is plenty of earnings news coming out today as Whole Foods, MetLife and Cisco report.
Here is a roundup of earnings.
- Take-Two Interactive Software beat earnings estimates
- Coca-Cola met expectations
- Prestige Brands reported earnings below expectations
NEW PROFIT SHARING PLAN: GM rumoured to be announcing new profit sharing plan for its 45,000 workers
DIVIDEND BOOST, REPURCHASE PLAN: 3M is boosting its Q1 dividend to $0.55 and plans to repurchase up to $7 billion work of its common shares
