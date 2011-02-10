10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are down as investors await Ben Bernanke to testify before the House Budget Committee on the state of the economy.Disney’s better-than-expected profit increase and reports that Apple has begun production on the new iPad topped the headlines but there is plenty of earnings news coming out today as Whole Foods, MetLife and Cisco report.

Here is a roundup of earnings.

  • Take-Two Interactive Software beat earnings estimates
  • Coca-Cola met expectations
  • Prestige Brands reported earnings below expectations

NEW PRODUCT: Report says Apple has begun production on the new iPad

EARNINGS DROP: Prestige Brands earnings came in below street expectations

NEW PROFIT SHARING PLAN: GM rumoured to be announcing new profit sharing plan for its 45,000 workers

EARNINGS INLINE: Coca-Cola came inline with analyst expectations with an EPS of $0.72 for Q4

EARNINGS BEAT: Take-Two Interactive Software beat the street on strong sports video game sales

IMPROVED OUTLOOK: Toyota posted a nine-month Nikkei high after U.S. report strips company of blame

EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Timothy Sloan is replacing Howard Atkins as CFO of Wells Fargo

DIVIDEND BOOST, REPURCHASE PLAN: 3M is boosting its Q1 dividend to $0.55 and plans to repurchase up to $7 billion work of its common shares

EARNINGS WATCH: Whole Foods expected to report second-quarter earnings of $0.46 a share

DIVIDEND INCREASE: Polo Ralph Lauren announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

