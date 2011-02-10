10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Lucie Debelkova

U.S. stock futures are down as investors await Ben Bernanke to testify before the House Budget Committee on the state of the economy.Disney’s better-than-expected profit increase and reports that Apple has begun production on the new iPad topped the headlines but there is plenty of earnings news coming out today as Whole Foods, MetLife and Cisco report.



Here is a roundup of earnings.

Take-Two Interactive Software beat earnings estimates

Coca-Cola met expectations

Prestige Brands reported earnings below expectations

