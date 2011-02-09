10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. equity futures are lower this morning in the wake of the overnight Chinese rate hike.
Overnight, several big Xstrata reported in London with a much improved 2010 profit. ArcelorMittal, the steal maker, disappointed. Disney will be posting its results after the closing bell.
Here is a brief roundup:
- Coventry Health beat earnings estimates
- Sara Lee and Avon Products missed market earnings estimates
PROFIT DROP: UBS came in with lower-than-expected Q4 profits but it expects investment banking to grow this year
EARNINGS WATCH: Disney is expected to report first-quarter earnings of $0.56 a share after the closing bell
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.