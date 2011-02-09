10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
Sniper

U.S. equity futures are lower this morning in the wake of the overnight Chinese rate hike.

Overnight, several big Xstrata reported in London with a much improved 2010 profit. ArcelorMittal, the steal maker, disappointed. Disney will be posting its results after the closing bell.

Here is a brief roundup:

  • Coventry Health beat earnings estimates
  • Sara Lee and Avon Products missed market earnings estimates

EARNINGS MISS: Sara Lee missed analyst projections for its earnings by a penny with an EPS of $0.24

Read about it here >

EARNINGS DROP: Avon Products' earnings did not meet analyst expectations with EPS of $0.53 in Q4

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: Coventry Health beat the street with an EPS of $0.96 for Q4

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: BG Group came out ahead of analyst expectations

Read about it here >

RAISED FORECAST: Toyota lifted its sales outlook for the year

Read about it here >

EARNINGS DROP: ArcelorMittal's full-year EPS came in well below analyst expectations

Read about it here >

PROFIT DROP: UBS came in with lower-than-expected Q4 profits but it expects investment banking to grow this year

Read about it here >

ANALYST UPGRADE: UBS upgrades rating on Shaw Group from neutral to buy

Read about it here >

ANALYST UPGRADE: Citi upgraded Urban Outfitters to hold

Read about it here >

EARNINGS WATCH: Disney is expected to report first-quarter earnings of $0.56 a share after the closing bell

Read about it here >

Looking for something a little more long-term?

Click here to read about UBS' market forecast for the year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.