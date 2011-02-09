10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. equity futures are lower this morning in the wake of the overnight Chinese rate hike.



Overnight, several big Xstrata reported in London with a much improved 2010 profit. ArcelorMittal, the steal maker, disappointed. Disney will be posting its results after the closing bell.

Here is a brief roundup:

Coventry Health beat earnings estimates

Sara Lee and Avon Products missed market earnings estimates

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.