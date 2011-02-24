10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are lower today as oil prices continue to rise due to the problems in Libya.
Investors are also waiting for the jobless claims to come out and data for new-home sales later this morning.
Besides General Motors starting the morning off with better than expected revenue of $36.9 billion for the fourth quarter there was a bunch of earnings news out.
Here is a roundup of earnings
- Sears and Kohl’s beat analyst expectations
- Target fell below analyst predictions
- Safeway, Dreamworks and Gap Inc. will be posting earnings later today
EARNINGS BEAT: Limited Brand fourth-quarter earnings came in ahead of expectations with $3.46 billion for revenue
EARNINGS BEAT: Sears beat analyst expectations with $374 million or $3.43 per share but net income fell 13%
LOWERED DIVIDEND: Allianz posted a dividend hike below expectations after coming out ahead with profits for 2010
EARNINGS WATCH: Dreamworks Animation is expected to post an EPS of $0.75 on revenue of $297.01 million for the fourth quarter. Shares were up slightly higher at closing yesterday.
EARNINGS BEAT: Kohl's barely beat analyst expectations with $1.66 per share on revenue of $493 million
