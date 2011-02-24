10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
Sniper

U.S. stock futures are lower today as oil prices continue to rise due to the problems in Libya.

Investors are also waiting for the jobless claims to come out and data for new-home sales later this morning.

Besides General Motors starting the morning off with better than expected revenue of $36.9 billion for the fourth quarter there was a bunch of earnings news out.

Here is a roundup of earnings

  • Sears and Kohl’s beat analyst expectations
  • Target fell below analyst predictions
  • Safeway, Dreamworks and Gap Inc. will be posting earnings later today

EARNINGS BEAT: Limited Brand fourth-quarter earnings came in ahead of expectations with $3.46 billion for revenue

Closing price:$31.77

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: General Motors beat the street with $36.9 billion for the fourth quarter

Closing price: $34.59

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: Sears beat analyst expectations with $374 million or $3.43 per share but net income fell 13%

Closing price: $87.23

Read about it here >

LOWERED DIVIDEND: Allianz posted a dividend hike below expectations after coming out ahead with profits for 2010

Closing price: $104.60

Read about it here >

EARNINGS WATCH: Dreamworks Animation is expected to post an EPS of $0.75 on revenue of $297.01 million for the fourth quarter. Shares were up slightly higher at closing yesterday.

Closing price: $28.03

Read about it here >

EARNINGS DROP: Target came in below expectations for fourth-quarter revenue with $20.66 billion

Closing price: $50.26

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: Kohl's barely beat analyst expectations with $1.66 per share on revenue of $493 million

Closing price: $52.02

Read about it here >

ANALYST DOWNGRADE: Deutsche Bank downgraded Quanta Services from buy to hold

Closing price: $22.63

Read about it here >

EARNINGS WATCH: Safeway expected to post profit of $0.58 a share on $12.71 billion for the quarter

Closing price: $22.05

Read about it here >

EARNINGS WATCH: Gap is expected to post an EPS of $0.57 a share on $4.26 billion revenue

Closing price: $22.33

Read about it here >

Looking for something a little more long-term?

