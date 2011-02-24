10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are lower today as oil prices continue to rise due to the problems in Libya.



Investors are also waiting for the jobless claims to come out and data for new-home sales later this morning.

Besides General Motors starting the morning off with better than expected revenue of $36.9 billion for the fourth quarter there was a bunch of earnings news out.

Here is a roundup of earnings

Sears and Kohl’s beat analyst expectations

Target fell below analyst predictions

Safeway, Dreamworks and Gap Inc. will be posting earnings later today

