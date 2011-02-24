10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Lucie Debelkova

U.S. stock futures are up today after a major drop yesterday due to the surge in oil prices over worries on the situation in Libya.Hewlett-Packard was down more than 10% in pre-market trading after releasing a weak earnings report after the bell yesterday.



There was a handful of other earnings news out this morning as well and DirecTV and Limited Brands will be posting later today.

Here is a roundup of earnings news so far

Lowe’s beat analyst expectations

Chesapeake Energy and Dollar Tree fell below analyst predictions

Chico’s raised its quarterly dividend

