10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Lucie Debelkova
U.S. stock futures are up today after a major drop yesterday due to the surge in oil prices over worries on the situation in Libya.Hewlett-Packard was down more than 10% in pre-market trading after releasing a weak earnings report after the bell yesterday.
There was a handful of other earnings news out this morning as well and DirecTV and Limited Brands will be posting later today.
Here is a roundup of earnings news so far
- Lowe’s beat analyst expectations
- Chesapeake Energy and Dollar Tree fell below analyst predictions
- Chico’s raised its quarterly dividend
SHARES UP: Barclays rose about 1.5% after U.S. federal judge ruled it was fair for it to buy the U.S. operations of Lehman Brothers
EARNINGS BEAT: Lowe's beat analyst expectations for its fourth-quarter with a net income of $285 million or $0.21 per share
EARNINGS WATCH: Priceline.com expected to report Q4 EPS at $3.10 on revenue of $736.14 million. Shares were down a little in after-hours trading.
RAISED DIVIDEND: Chico's raised its quarterly dividend to $0.05 per share after posting strong earnings
EARNINGS WATCH: TJX Companies expected to post earnings of $1.02 per share on revenues of $6.34 billion
EARNINGS DROP: Chesapeake Energy posted a fourth-quarter profit gain but fell short of revenue expectations with $1.98 billion
EARNINGS WATCH: Analysts expect Limited Brands to earn $1.25 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion for the fourth quarter. Shares were down over 1% in after hours.
EARNINGS WATCH: DirecTV is expected to post a rise in fourth-quarter earnings with a revenue of $6.52 billion
EARNINGS DROP: RadioShack fell below analyst expectations with a fourth-quarter net income of $57 million or $0.51
EARNINGS DROP: Dollar Tree posted a 10.7% net sales gain from the year before but came in under expectations with $1.73 billion
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.