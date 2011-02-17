10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are down slightly after the S&P 500 index hit a high yesterday.Today investors are waiting for new data on jobs and inflation.

Besides the Borders bankruptcy there was a whole bunch of earnings news out. Nordstrom and Intuit are expected to release their quarterly earnings later today.

Here is a roundup of recent earnings

  • Nvidia posted an earnings gain
  • Smuckers and NetApp came in below analyst expectations
  • Allergen received FDA approval for a new obesity drug

EARNINGS DROP: J.M. Smucker came in below analyst hopes for the third quarter with $132 million or $1.11 per share

Closing price: $63.95

RAISED OUTLOOK: Nvidia raised its quarterly forecast to $940-$957 million based on strong sales of its smartphones and tablets.

Closing price: $23.38

PROFIT BOOST: Daimler more than reversed its 2009 profit loss with a net profit of $6.3 billion for 2010

Closing price: $72.70

EARNINGS DROP: NetApp's third quarter net income came in below expectations at $0.42 per share at $172.5 million. It expects fourth quarter revenue to be around $1.38 billion

Closing price: $58.54

EARNINGS DROP: BNP Paribas came in below analyst forecasts and said it would not be making any acquisitions

Closing price: $58.97

ANALYST DOWNGRADE: Citi downgraded OfficeMax to hold from buy on low sales growth expectation

Closing price: $15.35

FDA APPROVAL: Allergan won FDA approval to bring its stomach-shrinking drug to the market

Closing price: $74.77

ANALYST DOWNGRADE: Morgan Stanley downgraded East West Bancorp to equalweight

Closing price: $23.64

EARNINGS WATCH: Intuit expects to report earnings of $0.31 per share on revenue of $886.13 million after the bell

Closing price: $50.12

EARNINGS WATCH: Nordstrom is expected to report fourth quarter earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion

Closing price: $46.70

