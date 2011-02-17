10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Lucie Debelkova
U.S. stock futures are down slightly after the S&P 500 index hit a high yesterday.Today investors are waiting for new data on jobs and inflation.
Besides the Borders bankruptcy there was a whole bunch of earnings news out. Nordstrom and Intuit are expected to release their quarterly earnings later today.
Here is a roundup of recent earnings
- Nvidia posted an earnings gain
- Smuckers and NetApp came in below analyst expectations
- Allergen received FDA approval for a new obesity drug
EARNINGS DROP: J.M. Smucker came in below analyst hopes for the third quarter with $132 million or $1.11 per share
RAISED OUTLOOK: Nvidia raised its quarterly forecast to $940-$957 million based on strong sales of its smartphones and tablets.
PROFIT BOOST: Daimler more than reversed its 2009 profit loss with a net profit of $6.3 billion for 2010
EARNINGS DROP: NetApp's third quarter net income came in below expectations at $0.42 per share at $172.5 million. It expects fourth quarter revenue to be around $1.38 billion
EARNINGS DROP: BNP Paribas came in below analyst forecasts and said it would not be making any acquisitions
EARNINGS WATCH: Intuit expects to report earnings of $0.31 per share on revenue of $886.13 million after the bell
EARNINGS WATCH: Nordstrom is expected to report fourth quarter earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.