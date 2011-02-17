10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Lucie Debelkova

U.S. stock futures are down slightly after the S&P 500 index hit a high yesterday.Today investors are waiting for new data on jobs and inflation.



Besides the Borders bankruptcy there was a whole bunch of earnings news out. Nordstrom and Intuit are expected to release their quarterly earnings later today.

Here is a roundup of recent earnings

Nvidia posted an earnings gain

Smuckers and NetApp came in below analyst expectations

Allergen received FDA approval for a new obesity drug

