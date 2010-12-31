10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: WIkipedia

Asian markets were mostly higher in overnight trading, though Japanese stocks took a beating on the strengthening yen. European shares are lower this morning leading us into the U.S. open, which looks likely to be negative.Three data points could mix things up later today, with jobless claims at 8:30 AM ET, Chicago PMI at 9:45 AM ET, and Pending Home Sales at 10:00 AM ET.



