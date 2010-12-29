10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: AndrewEick via Flickr

Asia was again pounded last night, but Europe is in the green this morning and U.S. futures suggest we’re going to have a positive open.While this week as always likely to be light on volume, the fallout from the blizzard may slow the return of traders to their desks.



Still a great deal activity around certain stocks this morning, including rare earth’s titan Molycorp and GM.

