10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: AndrewEick via Flickr
Asia was again pounded last night, but Europe is in the green this morning and U.S. futures suggest we’re going to have a positive open.While this week as always likely to be light on volume, the fallout from the blizzard may slow the return of traders to their desks.
Still a great deal activity around certain stocks this morning, including rare earth’s titan Molycorp and GM.
