10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Gregory White

Photo: AndrewEick via Flickr

Asia was again pounded last night, but Europe is in the green this morning and U.S. futures suggest we’re going to have a positive open.While this week as always likely to be light on volume, the fallout from the blizzard may slow the return of traders to their desks.

Still a great deal activity around certain stocks this morning, including rare earth’s titan Molycorp and GM.

NEW CREDIT LINES: AIG locks up private credit lines worth $4.3 billion

ASIA ADR: Japanese bank Mizuho says it needs no more capital to meet Basel III requirements

CHINA RARE EARTHS MOVE: Molycorp rallies on China rare earths export cut

CHINESE ADR: PetroChina tanks overnight in China

POSITIVE VIEWS: JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley positive on GM

POSITIVE PRESS: Cisco still riding Barron's article, now Cody Willard piece

DRUG DELAY: FDA needs four more weeks to review MannKind's Afreeza

SURGE CONTINUES: Apple riding high, volume large in pre-market

REBOUND: Logitech bouncing back after yesterday's fall

SELLOFF CONTINUES: OptionsXpress falling again

