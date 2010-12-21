10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Gregory White

The futures market suggests a positive open after a down night in Asia and a big, bullish morning in Europe.

Little breaking economic news this morning, but some stock centric news on big companies like AT&T, Qualcomm, and Adobe Systems.

BUYOUT rumours: Brazilian firm JBS considering buying Sara Lee.

Read about it here >

BUYOUT rumours: JBS owns American company Pilgrim's Pride Corp, that could be involved in the deal.

Read about it here >

ACQUISITION: AT&T buys spectrum space from Qualcomm.

Read about it here >

ACQUISITION: Qualcomm deals sees company sell $1.925 billion in licenses to AT&T.

Read about it here >

POTASH DEAL: Two Russian potash producers combine, may effect Potash of Saskatchewan's price and the broader market.

Read about it here >

EARNINGS: Adobe is expected to report year-over-year earnings improvement this afternoon.

Read about it here >

DEAL DEAD: KKR backs out of $1.7 billion bid for Australia's Perpetual.

Read about it here >

BUYOUT: Raytheon buying Applied Signal Technology for $490 million.

Read about it here >

SURGE: ASML continues its surge as pre-market volume is high.

Read about it here >

SWAP DEAL: HP in equipment swap deal to Cisco goods.

Read about it here >

Looking for something a little more long-term?

Check out Bill Ackman's awesome presentation on why now is the time to invest in housing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.