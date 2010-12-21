10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

The futures market suggests a positive open after a down night in Asia and a big, bullish morning in Europe.
Little breaking economic news this morning, but some stock centric news on big companies like AT&T, Qualcomm, and Adobe Systems.
POTASH DEAL: Two Russian potash producers combine, may effect Potash of Saskatchewan's price and the broader market.
